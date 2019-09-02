Austrian Model Nadine Leopold Flaunts Perfect Figure In Red Swimsuit

Nadine Leopold is making the best of the last days of summer, and she is sharing snippets of her goings on with her loyal Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the Austrian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a fiery red swimsuit that put her enviable model physique in full evidence.

The photo shows the Victoria’s Secret model standing on what looks like a boat or a deck as she rocks a scarlet one-piece bathing suit. The suit features two straps that go over Leopold’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that sits just above her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. It also has very high-cut legs that come up just below her waistline, accentuating her hips and elongating her already very long model legs. The suit also boasts studded details along its legs and neckline, giving the piece a touch of sparkle and edge. As indicated by the tag she includes with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Same Los Angeles, a brand of luxury swim, resort and activewear.

Leopold is holding onto the metal rail as she stands on her tiptoes, which further highlights the muscles and curvature of her legs.

Leopold has her other hand toward her head as the model looks on at a point in the distance with her lips slightly parted and inquisitive eyes. The 25-year-old model — who is best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows in 2017 and 2018 — is wearing her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun. She also appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a neutral and casual look that highlights her natural beauty.

The snapshot was captured at sunset, with the sky’s orange and purple hues reflecting on the surface of the water behind the model.

The post, which Leopold shared with her 678,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Austrian model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to gush over her beauty, while also complimenting her swimsuit.

“I wish I can like it twice,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with two smiley emoji.

Loading...

“Beautiful Baywatch Babe!” another fan chimed in, including a series of emoji depicting a red heart, a red rose and a smiley blowing a heart kiss emoji.

“Goals,”a third fan raved.