Is Walmart Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours

Those looking to celebrate Labor Day by doing a bit of end-of-summer shopping at Walmart will find that the doors are open, but hours in some departments may be a bit restricted.

The nationwide retail chain will be open for the Labor Day holiday, with Walmart offering some big sales to entice shoppers one last time before the unofficial end of summer. Walmart locations will be open and operating on their normal hours for Labor Day, which includes locations that are open 24 hours. As Newsweek noted, that is a bit of a change from some of the other national retail chains that operate on limited hours for Labor Day or the handful that close down entirely, including Costco.

But as USA Today noted, some pharmacies inside Walmart locations could be operating on limited hours for Monday. Shoppers who want to learn more about the potentially limited pharmacy hours can contact Walmart’s national customer service line at (800) 966-6546.

While Walmart will be open and operating on normal hours for Labor Day, people looking to complete a few errands on their day off will find others are closed. Because it is a federal holiday, nearly all government offices are shut down, including post offices. The holiday celebrates the labor movement in the United States and is a celebration of the American worker, though it has also become an important time for retailers to squeeze some final revenue out of shoppers before summer ends.

Shoppers who do head out to Walmart on Labor Day will get the chance to take advantage of some big savings. The retailer is offering some deep discounts on home goods and electronics, including a significantly slashed price on the Apple iPad. As Yahoo! Lifestyle noted, those who trek out to Walmart for the Labor Day sales will be able to save more than $100 for the popular tablet.

“Apple’s iPad is the gold standard when it comes to tablets and it’s now on sale for Labor Day — specifically the 128GB WiFi only model is discounted for a low price. Walmart has it priced at $329, or $101 off its retail price for the holiday,” the report noted.

Other Walmart deals for Labor Day include a RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV, one of the best budget 4K televisions, for just $240. That’s marked down $459 off its listed price, the Yahoo! Lifestyle report noted.

More great Labor Day deals from Walmart can be found in the store’s online flyer.