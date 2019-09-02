Blake Shelton Wants Fans To Drink Vodka For Labor Day

Blake's tip for a good Labor Day involved alcohol, naturally.

Blake Shelton is sharing his tips for a happy Labor Day – and in typical Blake style, his suggestions involve alcohol. The country star and The Voice coach took to Instagram over the Labor Day weekend to give his millions of followers a big tip on how to spend the holiday in style, encouraging them to down the vodka to celebrate.

Blake shared his drinking tip with fans on Instagram on August 31. He posted a photo of his hand holding a red solo cup with a pink umbrella in it and his brand’s logo printed on the side as he enjoyed a day by the water.

Though the “God’s Country” singer didn’t reveal his exact location in the post as he stood by a tropical palm tree, he told fans in the caption that he wanted them to “raise hell right” by swigging Smithworks vodka.

‪”Happy Labor Day weekend everyone and if y’all are gonna raise hell then you better damn raise Hell Right.. With @smithworksvodka..” Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend said.

Shelton’s fans flooded the comments section with messages, with some vowing to buy the product for their Labor Day celebrations. Others urged the star to make the vodka brand he so often shares on social media available in stores closer to them.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Shelton has showed off his vodka love to his fans, though.

Prior to suggesting the beverage as a Labor Day treat, he admitted to drinking on the job in a video shared to his Instagram account where he told fans that the alcohol is what’s contained in his cup while he’s working on The Voice.

“One of the number one question I get asked every week is, ‘What are you drinking on the show? You got your cup there, you’re always drinking it,'” Shelton said in the clip shared online back in April, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Adding that he was “tired” of being asked the same question, the country star vowed to finally reveal what he’s sipping on as he poured himself a good amount of vodka into his cup and topped it up with a can of Sprite.

“Of course I’m drinking alcohol on the show while I’m working,” Blake then quipped, telling anyone who doesn’t like his penchant for drinking while working to simply “Get over it.”

But the drinking’s not all reserved for Blake.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, he also treated friend and fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson to a complete Smithworks vodka bar for her 37th birthday back in April.

Blake will soon be back on TV screens for Season 17 of The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson on September 23 on NBC.