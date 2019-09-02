‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Dances Around In Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Haley Kalil recently jetted off to the Bahamas to shoot a campaign, and she has been sharing snippets of her time in the Caribbean with her loyal Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a series of photos of herself in a swimsuit that puts her incredibly figure on display as she shows off some of her dance moves.

In the snapshots, Kalil is seen next to a woman in traditional Caribbean clothing while the model wears a one-piece swimsuit featuring a leopard print in dark brown, black and white. The suit has a high neckline and straps that go over the model’s shoulders, while boasting a strap that ties up at the front, giving the piece a romantic touch. As indicated by the tag Kalil included with the photos, the one-piece she is rocking is from Swimsuits for All, an online retailer of women’s swimsuit that specializes in sizes 4 and up.

In the caption, Kalil explained that the photos were shot by photographer Ben Watts for Swimsuit for All. In the snaps, Kalil is in sandy location as she is featured with her arms up, indicating that she is dancing to traditional Bahamian music, as suggested by the folks around her in traditional clothing, including a man who is holding a drum and another with a trombone.

Throughout the series, Kalil is looking at the camera as she flashes a bright, big smile at the viewer. She is wearing her red hair styled down in a causal ‘do that perfectly captures the relaxed atmosphere of the beach. She appears to be wearing a little eye makeup and some bronzer, but her makeup is otherwise very neutral, highlighting Kalil’s natural beauty.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 275,000 Instagram fans — had garnered more than 3,800 likes and upwards of 40 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty share their admiration for not just her looks, but also her personality.

“My favorite shoot,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of emoji, including hands raised, a red heart and a heart eyes smiley.

“Beautiful pictures and lovely smile. Lovely legs and nice bathing suit,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

“THE CUTEST,” a third fan raved, following the words with hands raised and a heart eyes emoji.