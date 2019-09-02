Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Allowing Daughter North To Wear This Accessory

Kim Kardashian has come under fire once again for something regarding her oldest daughter, North West.

It was not the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was criticized for letting North wear certain accessories or makeup, and this time her fans took offense with the fact that the 6-year-old was seen wearing hoop earrings in a recent photo.

Kim took to her Instagram to post a sweet picture of herself and North pinky-swearing to be “besties for life.”

Mom and daughter were seen doing the classic pinky-swear move while staring at each other in an adorable fashion, during what appeared to be their recent tropical escapade to the Bahamas. The reality TV personality rocked a skimpy golden bikini and a cowboy hat, allowing for her long brunette tresses to cascade down her back in a curly style.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, and she sat at a table in a restaurant or bar, holding her phone in her left hand. Standing opposite her was her daughter, who sported a matching golden swimsuit, as well as a pair of little yellow neon shorts. She had her curls tied into a carefree-bun, and seemed to be having a great time with her mommy.

However, fans were quick to notice one thing: North also sported some very large hoop earrings, which presumably belonged to her mom. Many decided to criticize Kim’s choice to allow her to wear the earrings, claiming they were too large for a little girl her age.

“Cute but those giant hoops for a little girl?? She’s not even 11 yet,” one person commented, garnering thousands of likes, while someone else’s popular comment echoed the same sentiment: “Ok I never say anything bad regarding anyone’s kids, but, North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, 6? They’re gonna pull on her little holes.”

Still, many defended the decision, stating there must have been a simpler explanation behind it, and one that many mothers experience when dealing with their daughters.

“Kim isn’t wearing earrings, so I assume she took hers off to let North wear them for fun. She (North) probably asked. Her ear will be fine bc she probably didn’t have them on long,” one online user wrote, while someone else chimed in to slam those criticizing for “acting like perfect parents.”

Aside from the judgmental comments, which the KKW Beauty founder is certainly used to, many of her 147 million followers also stood up for her, praising the duo for their beauty and close relationship.