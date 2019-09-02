Halle Berry, 53, Sizzles In A Plunging White Swimsuit In Hot New Photo

Halle's showing off her age-defying body in a revealing white bathing suit.

Halle Berry is proving once again that she most certainly knows how to rock her swimwear. Looking years younger than her actual age of 53 years old, the flawless actress showed off a whole lot of skin in a sizzling new photo shared to her Instagram account over the weekend as she lounged around by the swimming pool.

In the gorgeous September 1 upload, Halle could be seen laying down by the side of the water in a pretty revealing plunging white swimsuit.

The Catwoman actress rested her head on her hand while soaking up all of the sunshine, opting to keep her eyes covered as she shielded them from the sun with a pair of glamorous round reflective shades.

Halle had her textured hair flowing down as she enjoyed some time outdoors, showing just a little skin in her white number, which featured extra straps across the chest that looked to stretch all the way down to her waist.

In the caption of the sexy new snap, the gorgeous star revealed that she was enjoying her Sunday by the pool.

Fans of the John Wick actress clearly appreciated seeing her in her swimwear, as the comments section of Halle’s latest upload was flooded with messages from her 5.5 million followers on the social media site.

Many flocked to the comments to heap praise on the talented star. They made it very clear that they were loving her recent skin-baring upload.

But this actually isn’t the first time in recent days that Halle has defied her age in a revealing swimsuit look.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, Halle whipped out her swimwear once again for another seriously sultry photo shared with her millions of Instagram followers.

That time, she ditched the white number in favor of a seriously seductive black one-piece bathing suit. Halle left very little to the imagination in the snap, which showed her seriously fit and toned body in the swimsuit with mesh inserts and only small slivers of material covering her assets.

As for how she feels so confident stripping down to her swimwear, the star has previously admitted that, for her, it’s about more than just how she looks on the inside.

“For me having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about feeling good in your body!” Halle said, per Pop Sugar U.K., adding that making sure she’s living a fit and healthy lifestyle is one of the most important things for her when it comes to body confidence.

“No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win,” she added.