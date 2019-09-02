Miley Cyrus Flaunts Lean Legs In Denim Shorts On Lunch Date With Kaitlynn Carter

The rumored couple had lunch with Miley's mother.

Miley Cyrus seems to be doing just fine after her split from Liam Hemsworth, reports the Daily Mail. On September 1, Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted grabbing a bite to eat with Miley’s mother, Tish. The 26-year-old beamed as she put her arm around her rumored girlfriend’s shoulder. The “Wrecking Ball” singer kept it casual, wearing a fitted white T-shirt and cut-off jeans. Her long, lean legs were on full display. She accessorized her California cool look with Isabel Marant suede clogs, a red purse, and numerous bracelets. The former Disney Channel star piled her blonde hair into a bun.

Kaitlynn looked equally as gleeful while spending time with Miley. The Hills: New Beginnings star flaunted her toned abs in a cropped white top and cuffed, low-rise blue jeans. She paired the casual outfit with a small Louis Vuitton purse, sunglasses, and white slides.

The smiling pair appeared to be closer than ever.

Romance rumors initially circulated when the alleged couple was photographed kissing and cuddling on an Italian vacation, reported People magazine. The MTV star had recently split from Brody Jenner and was apparently seeking comfort in Miley. In the photos, the beautiful blondes packed on the PDA while wearing skimpy bikinis.

Just a day after the photos surfaced, Miley’s rep confirmed to the publication that she was taking time apart from her husband.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” said the rep. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers…”

According to Elle, the Australian native officially filed for divorce on August 21. The publication noted that their divorce settlement should be finalized by the end of October.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that the former couple’s families were hopeful that they would reconcile.

“Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions,” claimed the insider. “They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.”

However, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Liam had no interest in getting back with Miley after the steamy photos with Kaitlynn went public.

“He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that. Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it,” confided the source.

Last week, Page Six reported that the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer shared a kiss with the reality star before her performance of “Slide Away” at the VMAs. The women were later photographed holding hands as they walked to a Columbia Records’ after-party.