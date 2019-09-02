‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Shows Serious Skin In A Bikini On A Yacht With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle's putting her bikini body on display during a luxury yacht trip.

Gabrielle Union is showing off her love for husband Dwyane Wade – and her incredible bikini body – in a new shot shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The stunning new America’s Got Talent judge didn’t leave too much to the imagination with her September 1 upload as she rocked a pretty skimpy two-piece while cuddling up to her man.

The gorgeous new photo showed Gabrielle and Dwyane enjoying some quality time together on what appeared to be a luxury yacht as they sailed around the French Riviera during some well-deserved downtime.

With the picturesque ocean scenery in the background, Gabrielle stunned in a pretty skimpy gray bikini which was made up of a strappy top and what appeared to be a pair of thong bottoms.

Union stood sideways on to the camera as she wrapped her arms around the basketballer, who was rocking a baseball cap on his head and a pair of round shades on his eyes. The athlete opted to cover up a little more in a long-sleeve top and a pair of blue patterned swimshorts.

In the caption of the loved-up photo, Gabrielle revealed that the couple were enjoying their fifth anniversary together in the European vacation destination after tying the knot on August 30, 2014.

In the comments section of the stunning photo upload, several fans commented not only on Union’s impressive bikini body but also on how happy they were to see the duo – who are parents to 9-month-old daughter Kaavia James – looking so loved up.

“Maaaaaaan you guys are goals,” one fan wrote in the comments of Union’s vacation photo, as another said, “My fave. You guys are my inspiration. I love you.”

A third person called the photo of the couple, “So beautiful.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Union previously gave fans a peek at her seriously fit and toned bikini body on the yacht in a set of four photos shared to social media.

Those pictures also showed the gorgeous Being Mary Jane actress rocking her two-piece as she made her way into the water.

Loading...

But it’s probably little surprise to fans of the star to see her looking so happy and healthy in another skimpy bikini look as she hasn’t exactly hidden her passion for exercise and a healthy, balanced diet in the past.

“I’ll do 20 jumping jacks, I’ll run in place for like 30 seconds, I’ll drop down and do 10 pushups and 10 sit-ups, and I’ll do 15 curls [with 5-pound weights] and 15 squats,” she previously told Everyday Health of her workout routine, per Live Strong. She also revealed that she’ll try to pack all those exercises into two minutes before then repeating the entire routine.

“You know every little bit helps — being sedentary is not your friend,” she continued. “Just work in little bits if you can’t get to the gym.”