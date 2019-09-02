Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Faces Worst Nightmare

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 3 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will come to an awful realization. The former croupier and fake birth mother will face her worst nightmare when her mother breaks some shocking news to her.

Shauna Brings Bad News

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will pay a second visit to her daughter in jail. The last time that she saw Flo, she promised her that she would help to get her out of her prison cell. Even though she knew that her daughter was locked up, it was still a shock for her to see her daughter under those circumstances, and she vowed to get her out of jail.

Shauna kept her word and did try to find help for Flo. She approached her longtime friend, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). However, Quinn questioned their friendship. After all, Shauna and Flo had betrayed her family in the worst possible way while staying under the same roof. Quinn told Shauna that there was no way that she would be able to help Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Flo will be devastated to learn that Shauna could not persuade Quinn to help her. She will come to the realization that nobody wants to help a woman who has stolen a baby. Flo will face her worst nightmare — she has been abandoned by her family and friends. The life that she built in Los Angeles has all come crashing down, and she only has herself to blame.

Det. Sanchez’s Interesting Offer

Flo is currently awaiting her trial. She is facing charges of kidnapping and forgery because she pretended to be Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) biological mother. She helped Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) facilitate a private adoption so that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) could pay a hefty sum for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt a baby.

On a recent visit to jail, Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) found that Flo was willing to cooperate with him. She told him about the birth certificate that Buckingham had produced and how she had committed fraud. The cop was so impressed with Flo’s cooperation that he told her that if she was willing, she could help them uncover an underground network specializing in forgeries. Flo told Det. Sanchez that she would work with the authorities.

Flo’s Way Out On The Bold And The Beautiful

Since Flo and Shauna cannot even scrape bail money together, much less afford a high-powered attorney, how will Flo dig herself out of this situation?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that there are two other avenues Flo could explore. She could work with the authorities as they try to uncover the forgery network in Los Angeles. However, she may also decide to rat out Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) as the person responsible for Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. Either way, Flo won’t stay in jail for long.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.