Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sips Champagne By The Pool In The Tinniest String Bikini

Danielle Knudson is giving fans another peek at her lavish Portugal getaway and her flawless figure. The stunning Candian lingerie model shared a new photo with her Instagram followers on Sunday as she posed by the pool in a tiny string bikini that perfectly showcased her insane body.

Currently in Lisbon for a private event, the 30-year-old hottie has been having a lot of fun these past few days – and dropping one sexy pic after another as she continues to enjoy her stay in the Portuguese capital. Her latest Instagram update offered fans a glance at the luxurious Pestana Palace hotel in Lisbon, where Danielle is staying, as the gorgeous blonde posed for a splendid poolside photo that also captured a glimpse of the majestic resort.

Snapped by the huge hotel pool, Danielle soaked up the sun in a minuscule blue bikini that mirrored the color of the crystal-clear water in a very artistic display. The ravishing Guess model had her back turned to the camera, teasing her pert derriere as she sat by the water with her feet up on the sandstone pool edging.

Posing in a slightly reclined position, one that elegantly showcased her jaw-dropping figure, Danielle was all smiles as she clutched a massive champagne coupe. The fair-haired beauty held the glass up in the air, in a gesture that suggested she was toasting with friends. The golden liquid complemented her gorgeous tan, as did the rust-colored resort building visible in the background. The hotel boasted sumptuous archways, which were painted in a dark-gray hue that offered a pleasing contrast to the light-toned palette of the photograph. A green potted plant dotted the edge of the frame, adding a vibrant splash of color to the fabulous shot.

Danielle looked nothing short of breathtaking in the sun-kissed snap. The Canadian-born beauty sported a fresh-faced look, appearing before the camera without any makeup on. Her long, blond tresses were swept to the side, cascading down her back in soft waves and leaving her gorgeous features exposed. Her bronzed skin glistened in the sunlight, set aglow by the golden rays shining on her beautiful face.

The ravishing lingerie model put on a very leggy display in the attention-grabbing shot. Photographed in a mid-profile pose, Danielle flaunted her toned, supple pins, which were oiled down to perfection. The blond bombshell also showed off her taut waistline and sculpted hips, highlighted by the barely-there string bikini. At the same time, she flashed her discreet chest tattoo, visible just above the itty-bitty bikini top.

Danielle offered more splendid views of the hotel and the enormous pool in her Instagram Stories. The sizzling blonde uploaded several additional photos, as well as a few videos, which showed her having a great time with friends by the pool.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Danielle jetted off to Lisbon on Friday to attend the wedding of L’Oréal Professionnel consultant Matt Couto and makeup artist Victoria Radford. Photos uploaded to her Instagram Stories revealed that the Canadian stunner was, in fact, one of the bridesmaids, as she posed in an exquisite off-the-shoulder mermaid gown.