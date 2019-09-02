‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Exposes Perky Derriere In Thong Bikini

Vanessa showed off her amazing assets in her skimpy bikini.

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. On Sunday, the Toni Topaz actress shared a sexy snap on Instagram for her 6.9 million followers to enjoy. In the aerial shot, the stunner is seen relaxing in a pool overlooking the beach. The 27-year-old wore a barely-there, pink bikini. Her toned derriere and long, lean legs were on full display.

Vanessa’s co-star Madelaine Petsch was quick to compliment the beauty.

“Bomb,” wrote Madelaine, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Fans of the former Disney Channel star seemed to love the cheeky snap.

“HOW ARE YOU SO GORGEOUS OMG,” wrote a fan.

“WHY [ARE] YOU SO PERFECT??????” asked another.

“Omg so hot,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The provocative post has racked up more than 510,000 likes.

Vanessa recently flaunted her amazing assets in the music video for Kygo’s tropical house remix of Whitney Houston’s hit song, “Higher Love,” reported Billboard. In the sexy video, the actress starred as a 1980s dance instructor. The stunner showed off her dance skills, while wearing a high-cut jazzercise outfit, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing costume exposed Vanessa’s perky bottom, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

The music video has been viewed on YouTube more than 7.9 million times.

The CW star recently made headlines after her engagement to White Sox star, Michael Kopech. In July, People reported that the 23-year-old popped the question on a romantic vacation in Mooney Falls, Arizona. The pitcher got on one knee in front of a waterfall and asked a surprised Vanessa to be his wife. Michael uploaded a video of the proposal on Instagram.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly… Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them…” read the caption. “You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME… Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire…”

Vanessa also shared an adorable snap of the proposal on her Instagram account.

“My forever,” wrote the actress in the caption.

The precious post has over 1.2 million likes.

To see more of Vanessa be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale, airing October 9th on The CW.