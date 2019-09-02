Sofia Richie’s Ample Cleavage In Barely-There Bikini Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Fans think the model's body has been cosmetically enhanced.

Sofia Richie’s amazing body has caused some to question if she underwent certain cosmetic procedures.

The model posted a sexy snap on Instagram while on her trip to Cabo for her 5.3 million followers to enjoy. The 21-year-old posed in a tiny leopard print bikini, that barely covered her enviable assets. Her ample cleavage and washboard abs were on full display. The model paired the provocative look with black sunglasses and a dainty necklace. She pulled back her honey-colored hair in a tight ponytail.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lionel Richie’s daughter isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her killer curves. Yesterday, Sofia uploaded a picture of herself in the skimpy Inamorata bikini on her Instagram Stories.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the 21-year-old’s amazing physique.

“Your body is sick,” wrote a fan adding a heart eye emoji.

“Your body… seriously? Hot d*mn girl,” said another.

“The hottest body,” chimed in a different commenter.

Some of her followers, however, seemed to believe that the model’s body has been cosmetically enhanced.

“@sofiarichie those implants look decent but you didn’t need any work, please stop,” pleaded a follower.

“Who’s ya surgeon,” asked another.

“Having money can buy you this body,” wrote a third Instagram user.

Sofia has not yet responded to the plastic surgery rumors.

Despite the criticism, the sultry snap has racked up more than 300,000 likes.

Rumors that Sofia went under the knife have been circulating for quite some time.

In September 2018, Hollywood Life surmised that the stunner may have gotten a boob job for her 20th birthday. The publication spoke to Dr. Daniel Barrett, a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon based in Beverly Hills, to get his professional opinion on the matter.

“It definitely does look like Sofia Richie had a breast augmentation based on her latest photos, compared with those from her past…” explained Dr. Barrett. “Her upper projection and cleavage is a dead giveaway.”

Dr. Barrett went on to say that it was unlikely that Sofia’s breasts naturally increased size at the age of 20.

In an April interview with Life and Style, Dr. Leslie Gerstman, Cosmetic and laser medicine, discussed the possibility that the stunner may have also had a series of facial procedures.

“I would say she’s had a surgical rhinoplasty to narrow her nose, lip augmentation to plump her lips and possibly Botox to the masseter muscle (jaw),” said Dr. Gerstman.

Regardless of whether or not Sofia has had work done, she looks fantastic.