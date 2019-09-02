Monday, September 2, is a special holiday in the United States. It is a day celebrating the workforce in the states, and as a result, many people get the day off work.

Many people want to know, is there mail delivery on Labor Day? The answer is both yes and no. According to the U.S. Postal Service, residential or business deliveries will not happen during the holiday. In addition, USPS facilities are closed. However, many other locations like grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies carry stamps, and many of those businesses will remain open for the day.

Although normal mail delivery and collection resumes on Tuesday, September 3, Priority Mail Express is delivered every single day of the year. People expecting a package via the service will receive a special delivery even though it is Labor Day.

According to a Newsweek report, the USPS closes for all major Federal holidays. Those include Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, and Independence Day.

Other delivery services like FedEx and UPS also observe the holiday. Many FedEx locations open modified hours for the holiday, but only FedEx’s Custom Critical packages will be delivered on Labor Day. The company’s other services will close to observe the day. As for UPS, UPS Express Critical will be delivered, but all other services close. Also, UPS stores will not open during the holiday.

Enjoy these replicas of Postal Delivery LLV Trucks. They are authentic, true-to-scale, die-cast toys and the perfect gift for any occasion. Shop Now! — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 23, 2019

Each year, the Department of Labor celebrates American workers on the first Monday in September. Labor Day is a “national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”

Loading...

Since June 28, 1894, when Congress passed the act, Labor Day has celebrated the American worker in early September. There is some dispute over who initially suggested the holiday for laborers in the U.S., but most believe it was either Peter J. McGuire, a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor or Matthew Maguire, a machinist.

These days, many people see the holiday as the unofficial end of summer, and in many regions of the U.S., school starts after the holiday. Often, people who have the day off celebrate by hosting cookouts or enjoying time at the lake or pool to refresh themselves. Although summer officially ends on September 23 this year, for most, the Labor Day holiday marks the end of lazy summer days.

For those who work at the USPS, Monday is a day off, and all regular mail delivery and activity takes a break until Tuesday.