NBA Rumors: Heat Could Potentially Get John Wall In Bradley Beal Blockbuster Deal, Says ESPN’s Jalen Rose

After failing to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference last season, the Miami Heat became more aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer. In a four-team blockbuster deal involving the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat were not only able to dump Hassan Whiteside, but they also managed to acquire All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.

Though they are yet to be considered a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, many people were impressed with the moves the Heat made in the 2019 NBA offseason. In an interview with Chris Nelsen of the Palm Beach Post, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said that the successful acquisition of Butler only showed the “magic” of Heat President Pat Riley. However, Rose believes that Riley is not yet done in making moves.

Knowing Pat Riley, he’s unlikely to stop making improvements until he builds a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title. Rose revealed that he has heard of the rumors linking the Heat to Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. If the Wizards finally decide to trade Beal to Miami, Rose thinks that the Heat could also potentially acquire John Wall, who is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season due to injury.

“Hey Washington, if you’re dumb enough to trade me Bradley Beal, we’ll take John Wall’s deal,” Rose said. “You know those conversations were being had, since one is injured and one was coming up on a new contract. Whether it’s Beal himself, of course you take him. If it’s Beal and Wall, you definitely take them. Regardless, I think Miami will remake their roster and continue to put themselves in position to go from playoff team to contending-level team.”

First Bradley Beal gets an 87, then the Wizards get a 74. https://t.co/MfUyXnBx2b — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) August 28, 2019

Loading...

Absorbing John Wall’s massive contract in the potential Bradley Beal blockbuster deal is undeniably a risky move for the Heat. However, it is the type of risk the Heat should be willing to take if they are serious about maximizing Jimmy Butler’s championship window. When healthy, Wall is no doubt one of the elite point guards in the NBA.

Before suffering an injury in the 2018-19 NBA season, John Wall was averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc. Wall may not be able to help the Heat compete for the NBA championship title next season. However, once he is fully healed and regains his All-Star form, Miami would have a new “Big Three” that could help them fully dominate the Eastern Conference and bring home another Larry O’Brien Trophy to South Beach.