‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Gets A Shocking Phone Call, Gabi Makes A Horrible Mistake

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 2, reveal that there will be some shocking moments in Salem to kick off the week. Celebrating The Soaps reports that lives will hang in the balance as the drama plays out.

Fans will watch as Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) gets the shock of his life when he gets a very unexpected phone call. Stefan will not be ready for the voice he hears on the other end of the line when his mother, Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser), calls him on Monday and reveals that she is still alive.

As many viewers know, Vivian was killed when Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) accidentally shot her while they struggled over a gun during a physical altercation. Vivan’s wounds sent her to an early grave, or so everyone believed.

However, it seems that Viv was brought back to the land of the living by Dr. Rolf’s now infamous serum, which has already brought back Will Horton (Chandler Massey), EJ DiMera, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), and Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

Stefan will be stunned to hear his mother’s voice and see her for the first time since saying goodbye to her. However, Kate may be even more shocked to find out that her old enemy is alive, and likely looking to get revenge.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Jack Deveraux, and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) are also in for a shock when they reportedly stumble upon a stunning secret. Perhaps they’ll also figure out that Vivian is alive, or they may even see Dr. Rolf alive and well after his alleged death.

Someone is always eavesdropping in Salem. ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/rgcrLnMlzu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2019

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be put into a delicate situation when she sees Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) collapse in front of her due to what appears to be a heart attack.

It is no secret that Gabi and Julie hate each other, and they have a long history of sparring back and forth. The bad blood between them will pause Gabi when she sees Julie fall to the ground clutching her chest.

Of course, the right thing to do in the situation would be to call the paramedics and get Julie to the hospital as soon as possible, but Gabi may have other thoughts, at least enough to hesitate and put Julie’s life at further risk.

Thankfully, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), will come along and help Julie in her time of crisis.

Fans can see more of the action by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.