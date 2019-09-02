Top 5 TV Deals On Amazon For Labor Day

Autumn is coming, and with cooler temperatures on the horizon, many are looking forward to cozy weekends on the couch with blankets and a Netflix binge. For those looking to upgrade their televisions in order to best view the upcoming movie marathons, Amazon is having a number of sales in honor of Labor Day.

Though many people think of Black Friday as the time to take advantage of television deals, CNN has claimed that “Labor Day weekend might be the best time to buy a new TV.”

So, without further ado, here are the top five TV deals on Amazon for Labor Day.

1.) TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

The TCL Roku Smart LED TV tops the list as an unbelievable bargain at just $140. The TCL boasts 1080 pixels in resolution for lifelike images. Linking with Roku gives it easy access to dozens of streaming services, making it perfect for those who have cut the cord and college students beginning freshman year. It is currently available on Amazon.

2.) The Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV

Coming in at the most wallet friendly on the list is the Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV. Though the screen size of 43 inches is smaller than the others on the list, the Toshiba nonetheless shines with its crystal clear picture, the fact that it is a smart TV, and that it clocks in at just $200. With an original price of $330, that is a total of 40 percent in savings available on Amazon.

3.) Samsung QLED Frame 65-Inch 4K Smart TV

There are so many things to admire about Samsung’s latest QLED Smart TV. Samsung’s new quantum dot technology means that the screen can offer a billion different shades of brilliant color. The 4K depth creates a stunning contrast for the most realistic picture yet. However, what is arguably this television’s greatest selling point is the fact that it masquerades as a piece of art when not in use. With customizable frames and artwork selection, this television manages to combine both brains and beauty. Though it normally retails for $2,497.99, it is currently on sale on Amazon for $1,797.99 — an almost 30 percent in savings.

4.) LG OLED C9 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

For those willing to splurge for the ultimate luxury in home television comes the LG OLED C9 Series. At 65 inches, it is a formidable size, but maintains the sharpest image imaginable due to its 8.3 million individually lit pixels. It also has Google Assistant and Alexa built in, earning it the title of the “World’s Most Intelligent T.V.” on the Amazon website. Though it currently retails on Amazon for a pricey $2,496.99, it normally clocks in at $3,196.99 — meaning shoppers today save a whopping $700.

5.) Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV

For those looking to recreate a true cinematic experience comes this monster 82-inch Samsung. A nearly 7-foot-long screen nonetheless maintains stunningly sharp images, a sleek design, and smart functions. Moreover, it’s on mega-sale. If saving $700 seemed like a lot, this deal slashes the price by over $1,000. It is currently retailing on Amazon for $2,197.99, down from $3,199.99