Watch Nigeria Vs. Argentina Basketball Livestream: Where To Find Streaming Video Of FIBA World Cup Matchup

Fans who want to watch the Nigerian men’s basketball team take on Argentina, but can’t make it to a television, will be in luck, with a few options to watch a livestream of Monday’s FIBA World Cup matchup.

The teams will face off in the Wuhan Sports Centre in China, with tipoff scheduled for 4:30 a.m. GMT, 4:30 p.m. local time in China. While it will be a very early morning — or a very late night — for fans watching in Argentina or Nigeria, there will at least be a few options for them to stream the game from the convenience of their computer or mobile device. A link to streaming videos can be found below.

The teams are fighting for supremacy in Group B, which also contains Russia and South Korea, and it could be an uphill battle for the Nigerian squad. As The Guardian noted, Argentina and Russia are the near-unanimous picks among experts to win the group, though any team that makes it through Group B will have a very difficult time getting through favorites United States, France, and Serbia.

But fans will at least be able to enjoy the group stage games, and Nigeria has a chance to pull off what would be a minor upset in taking on Argentina. As Argentine sports journalist Juan Pablo Varsky noted, the teams are fairly evenly matched, but Argentina ranked just above Nigeria.

The Nigerian team has had a strong showing so far, hanging tight in a 82-77 loss on Saturday, but will need a win against Argentina or else face a very difficult path to advancing to the quarterfinal. The Nigerian team does have the services of NBA players Al-Farouq Aminu and Josh Okogie, who were both strong in the debut against Russia.

But Russia controlled the pace of the game throughout, noted Xinhua.

“Just as Russian Basketball Federation president Andrei Kirilenko said before the tournament, the Russian team played smarter and slowed the game down a little bit,” the report noted.

Loading...

FIBA publicó el Power Ranking, un listado de candidatos a ganar el Mundial de China. Este es el top 10. 1⃣????????Estados Unidos

2⃣????????Serbia

3⃣????????Grecia

4⃣????????España

5⃣????????Francia

6⃣????????Australia

7⃣????????Argentina

8⃣????????Nigeria

9⃣????????Lituania

????????????Turquía pic.twitter.com/MqRcgSfdB3 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) August 14, 2019