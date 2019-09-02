Khloe Kardashian & Best Friend Malika Haqq Show Off Beach Bodies On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and her best friend, Malika Haqq, have been nearly inseparable for years. As many Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, Malika has been by Khloe’s side for all of her ups and downs, and their friendship has seemingly only gotten stronger as the years go by.

On Sunday night, Khloe took to her Instagram account to share a brand new snap of herself with her longtime best friend, as she and Malika both showed some skin for the camera.

In the photo, Kardashian is seen sporting a black one-piece swimsuit, which she covers up with a long-sleeved, black button up shirt. The single mother gives fans a peek at her cleavage underneath and showcases her long, lean legs as she crosses them and rests her elbow on top.

Khloe smiled for the camera with a large sunhat on her head that covers up her long, blond hair. Kardashian accessorized the look with some gold bangle bracelets and large hoop earrings. She also rocked a minimal makeup look, which included a fresh face, glowing skin, and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Malika wore a skimpy white skirt with a matching white crop top that she had knotted just under her chest. The shirt was sheer and allowed fans to see-through straight to her white bikini top underneath.

Haqq added a pair of oversize sunglasses and some bracelets on her wrist to jazz up her ensemble and wore her long hair parted down the middle in straight strands.

According to E! News, Khloe isn’t the only one who posts sweet BFF photos on social media. Malika has also been known to post about Kardashian and gush over their friendship online.

Loading...

“You really don’t have to thank people for loving you so I’ll thank you for everything else… For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I’m on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don’t take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out. I love you,” Haqq previously wrote in the caption of one of her snaps.

Of course, the pair aren’t always a twosome. They also have another best friend who also happens to be Malika’s identical twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, who is with the pair as often as she can be.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s snaps by following her on social media.