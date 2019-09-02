NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving’s Recruitment To Nets, ‘That’s Family’

It has been nine months since Carmelo Anthony played his last game in the NBA. Since being waived by the Chicago Bulls to become an unrestricted free agent, Anthony is still searching for an NBA team that will allow him to continue his NBA career. However, recently, there is a growing belief around the league the 10-time NBA All-Star may be able to find a new home before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Compared to the first month of the 2019 NBA free agency, Carmelo Anthony is now starting to get serious interest from NBA teams who want to boost their chance of contending for the NBA championship title next season. One of the NBA teams who is currently being linked to the veteran small forward is the Brooklyn Nets. According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, as quoted by CBS Sports, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are “pushing” the Nets to add Anthony to their roster.

“The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are ‘pushing’ the club to sign Anthony. Nets General Manager Sean Marks will have the final say, and it’s unclear if Marks is willing to take a chance on Anthony, who was born in Brooklyn and remains a popular player among New York basketball fans.”

Carmelo Anthony calls Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving "family" amid Nets rumors. https://t.co/g1G1M6eqCb pic.twitter.com/8bfqpdNtpZ — Complex (@Complex) September 2, 2019

On Saturday night in New York City, TMZ Sports caught up with Carmelo Anthony and tried to get his reaction about the rumors that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are recruiting him to the Nets. Anthony expressed a strong desire to join the Nets, saying that it is not just about basketball, but also about reuniting with people whom he considered as “family.”

Loading...

“That’s family,” Anthony said. “So, that’s bigger than basketball. If something happens, something’s gonna happen.”

Though they spent most their NBA careers playing against each other, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving have built a good relationship in their time together as members of Team USA. Signing Anthony on a veteran minimum deal somewhat makes sense for the Nets, especially knowing that Durant is expected to miss most of the 2019-20 NBA season due to injury. Anthony may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he would still give the Nets a very reliable scoring option next to Kyrie Irving while waiting for Durant to return.