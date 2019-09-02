‘Power’ Sneak Peek: Ghost Is Running Out Of Options

Power has just returned to television for its sixth and final season, but it looks like James “Ghost” St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick, is already running out of options, based on a sneak peek uploaded to the official TV Promos YouTube channel.

The Starz hit crime drama premiered in 2014 and follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick as he struggles to juggle his private family life, his legitimate business, and his illegal drug distribution activities. Ghost is married to Tasha St. Patrick, played by Naturi Naughton, and the couple has three children together. However, after reconnecting with his childhood sweetheart, Angela Valdes, played by Lela Loren, Ghost leaves his family to pursue a relationship with her.

During the Season 6 premiere, viewers watched as Ghost’s former best friend, Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora, took a shot at the couple in an attempt to murder Ghost, but he ended up shooting Angela after the woman pushed her lover out of the way. Later in the season, Ghost is convinced he’s gotten his revenge after carrying out an attack on someone driving Tommy’s car. While attending Angela’s funeral, he sees Tommy and is immediately shocked that his treacherous ex-right hand man is still alive.

In the sneak peek clip, Ghost is seen freaking out and yelling that he’s running out of money and options, and doesn’t know where to turn at this point.

“If I don’t think fast then I am a dead man,” he says.

Later in the clip, Ghost is seen talking to a woman, who seems to be particularly interested in him and his businesses. He tells the woman that he has worked hard to make something of his life, but she seems focused on the things she’s heard about the businessman.

“Your reputation is only a problem if it’s true, is it?” she questions.

The clip also shows Tommy spending time with his new partner-in-crime and girlfriend, LaKeisha, played by La La Anthony. LaKeisha has insisted Tommy stays away from Ghost and his family, but Tommy is unable to break his connection to Tasha and Ghost’s son, who has become like a nephew to him.

Tommy is also still focused on killing his former partner, and Sikora thinks it could happen sooner rather than later because his character just isn’t good at “playing the long game,” according to a report from TV Line.

Loading...

“He’s weighing options,” Sikora said, acknowledging that something always seems to prevent Tommy from taking Ghost’s life. “So maybe if Tariq [Ghost’s son] is on board, maybe if Tasha is on board, maybe if LaKeisha’s on board, maybe we should take Ghost out.”

The official episode description covers Tommy and Ghost’s next job.

“Dre remains in federal custody; Jason instructs Tommy and Ghost to kidnap Alicia Jiminez; Tommy teaches LaKeisha the drug game; Tariq’s business begins to flourish; Tasha has a business plan of her own.”

Power airs on Sundays on Starz.