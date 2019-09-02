Robin Holzken Rocks Swimsuit & Boots In The Middle Of NYC

Robin Holzken shared a swimsuit pic four days ago on Instagram, and it was a lot more than just a swimsuit photo. The model took the opportunity to reflect on her four years in New York City in the captions, as she discussed her career trajectory.
The photo showed the bombshell wearing a white swimsuit in the middle of a busy street in NYC. The image was in black-and-white, and showed her in a crosswalk. The swimsuit had halter-style straps in the front, and Robin leaned forward while holding onto her chest with both of her hands.
At the same time, Holzken rocked a pair of cowboy boots, and wore her hair down in a heavy right part. She didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry, although it was hard to see everything thanks to the angle of her body.
It also looked like the photo was taken mid-laugh, as Robin smiled widely for the shot. She also lifted her left foot.
Behind the model, you could see people milling around on the sidewalk.
The update proved to be popular, and garnered over 11,000 likes.
Plus, Robin’s thoughtful captions lead to encouraging and uplifting messages from her fans.
“And you are one of the most pure and beautiful souls! My milshake with buba,” said a fan.
“Glad to have you in NYC! But don’t go taking my ‘New York’ karaoke song!!!” joked another fan.
“One the way to the top!! So well deserved!!” exclaimed a follower.
“Congratulations, Robin! You’ve earned every bit of the success you’ve had,” noted another follower.
Feeling so grateful to be able to call New York “home” for 4 years now. Starting of modeling as a 13 year old girl I would have never imagined this would be my life. The opportunity’s this city has given me, the friends, the inspiring people I got to meet and so much more. Thank you New York for everything you’ve given and still do give. And as Alicia keys said “concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothing you can’t do now you’re in New York!” #✨ #????
But that wasn’t all, as others also encouraged Robin to keep working for her dreams.
“Your going to be one of America’s top models and your personality makes you even more beautiful,” said a follower.
“Yesssss!! ‘If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,'” said another follower.
“I am so proud of you R!” exclaimed a fan account.
Plus, there were many followers that stopped by with compliments on her good looks.
“You’re so amazing babe,” said a fan.
“Beauty inside and out,” said another fan.
And prior to this update, Robin shared a photo of herself in a floral top and frayed denim shorts. She stood in what looked like a parking garage entrance, as she played with her hair with her right hand. Meanwhile, she placed her left thumb in her front pockets.
The photo was geotagged in Fréjus, which is in France.
This update received over 9,900 likes.
Why are we always so focused on perfection? Just posting this picture was something I was doubting cause in my eyes it’s not the perfect side of me. I look tired and have dark circles but there’s always something we see and don’t like. I am getting tired of trying to find perfection on my ig pictures which basically means; taking 500 pictures and after still complaining you don’t like them or even getting in a bad mood cause of it. No one looks their best 24/7 but it’s so easy to fake it on ig or not even fake it but make it slightly better. So here you go, if you would have bumped into me today this is exactly what I would have looked like; a make-up free tired looking girl in a tropical shirt, enjoying her vacation and looking like a tourist lol #✌???? #????