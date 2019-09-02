Julián Castro Calls Out Donald Trump For Flip-Flopping On Background Checks

'The biggest lies that the president has told include that he would do something about universal background checks,' says Castro.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro, criticized on Sunday President Donald Trump for flip-flopping on gun control, Politico reports.

Castro appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press in the aftermath of yet another deadly mass shooting in his home state of Texas to discuss gun control legislation.

The Democrat pointed out that Trump had vowed to take action to stop gun violence, only to backtrack on the issue, flip-flopping numerous times in the process.

“The biggest lies that the president has told include that he would do something about universal background checks,” Castro said.

“He said that twice — after Parkland and then after El Paso and Dayton. He’s gone back on his word. Those are the biggest things that count for this president.”

Trump has indeed been flip-flopping on background checks.

As The Inquisitr reported, in the aftermath of deadly mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, the president said that he is “looking to do background checks,” pointing to legislation that is already in the United States Congress.

“We already have strong background checks,” he said days later, arguing that gun control legislation would be a “slippery slope,” which lead to critics accusing him of repeating National Rifle Association (NRA) talking points. Trump had gone back and forth on the issue prior to the shootings as well.

Today, less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Odessa, the president once again argued against background checks, suggesting to reporters that such a measure would be pointless. According to NBC News, the president told reporters that background checks “wouldn’t have stopped any of it.”

Quinnipiac poll this week:

– 93% support universal background checks

– 82% support requiring licenses to buy guns

– 80% back “red flag” law – 60% back assault weapons ban

– 46% back mandatory assault weapon buyback https://t.co/rIm2dikiJD — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 1, 2019

Castro, he told NBC’s Chuck Todd, would do things differently. If he were president, the White House hopeful explained, he would enact gun control measures “immediately” via executive order, and also push Congress to pass “common sense gun safety legislation.”

Loading...

Castro also addressed the concerns some gun owners have, arguing that gun control legislation would not lead to gun confiscation en masse. He argued, however, that American citizens should not be allowed to possess “weapons of war.”

The White House added that a “certain percentage” of Americans believes they should own automatic weapons because to revolt against the government if necessary, but argued that “that’s actually a minority of people out there.”

A slew of new laws easing restrictions on firearms went into effect in Texas on Sunday, one day after a gunman went on a shooting rampage in the western part of the state killing seven people and injuring 22. https://t.co/UvEtHk3B1Q — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2019

Despite serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama, Castro has failed to attract the nation’s attention. According to a RealClearPolitics average of Democratic primary polling data, he is currently polling at one percent.