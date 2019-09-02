NFL Rumors: Melvin Gordon Sparks Speculation Of Trade To Philadelphia Eagles — Thanks To An Instagram Like

The situation between the Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon has gotten so tense, even the running back’s social media habits are now feeding the rumor mill.

The two sides reached an impasse in contract talks, prompting the Chargers to table negotiations until after the season and declare that Gordon would be playing out the year under his current contract. The move came just a day after ESPN reported that the Chargers had given Gordon’s representation permission to seek a trade out of Los Angeles.

Gordon still hasn’t reported to the team after demanding they renegotiate a new contract, threatening to sit out or demand a trade. As ESPN noted, Gordon wants to be paid along with the top running backs in the NFL, somewhere in the range of $13 million to $14 million per season. The team is holding firm on his current deal that will pay him close to $5 million this year after already floating an offer to pay him $10 million annually.

Melvin Gordon is now sparking speculation that the Philadelphia Eagles could be an option. As the SB Nation blog Bleeding Green Nation reported and other sports writers noted, Gordon began following the Eagles on Instagram sometime on Sunday late afternoon. Though the “like” sparked some speculation, the site threw cold water on the rumors by noting that Gordon follows other teams on Instagram and recalled the time that Le’Veon Bell started following the Eagles.

Melvin Gordon is indeed now following the Eagles on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/LEba8hiae4 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 1, 2019

Whatever happens, it’s clear that the Los Angeles Chargers are not happy about Gordon’s extended holdout. General manager Tom Telesco spoke out about it this week, saying that the situation is now starting to become a distraction from the upcoming start of the NFL season.

“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long,” Telesco said, via ESPN.

“I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet. We know what he means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”

It’s not clear if Melvin Gordon will push harder for a trade since the team made it clear that contract negotiations are done for the year, or if the Eagles might be a consideration if he did look for a way out of Los Angeles.