‘One Piece’ Episode 900 Spoilers, Recap: Truth About Wano Revealed, Gifters Abduct Otama

One Piece Episode 900, which is titled “The Greatest Day of My Life! Otama and Her Red-bean Soup!,” started with Otama finally regaining her strength after drinking the medicinal herb made by the owner of the teahouse, Tsuru, and her waitress, Okiku. Otama acted as nothing happened, but Tsuru warned her that since the poison couldn’t be completely removed from her body in an instant, she should never drink the water from the river again.

Otama may no longer be sick, but his stomach is still making a weird sound. Otama started running to the nearby river to drink water, but Tsuru blocked her way and scolded her. Tsuru smiled and immediately prepared a tea and a red-bean soup for the little ninja girl. However, Otama refused, saying that she doesn’t have any money to pay for the medicinal herb and the food. Tsuru got angry again and told Otama that if she wouldn’t eat the food, she would throw it in the street.

One Piece Episode 900 featured Otama having the greatest day of her life after tasting the red-bean soup made by Tsuru. Otama couldn’t hide her happiness while eating as tears started falling down from her eyes. Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy told Tsuru that it was Otama’s birthday.

While Otama was asleep, Tsuru had a conversation with Luffy and Roronoa Zoro. Though the Straw Hat Pirates tried to hide it, Tsuru knew that Luffy and Zoro were outsiders. Luffy and Zoro started panicking, but Tsuru gave them an assurance that she won’t tell anyone about their real identity. One Piece Episode 900 showed Tsuru telling Luffy and Zoro all the truth about the Land of Wano.

Tsuru revealed that the Land of Wano was peaceful and an ideal place to live under the rule of Lord Kozuki Oden. Tsuru pointed at the mountain where Lord Oden built farmland where all the people of the Land of Wano could get fresh food and water. However, everything changed when Lord Oden was overthrown and killed by Emperor Kaido, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, and the Beast Pirates.

The lives of the people who remain loyal to Lord Oden became a disaster, while those who are affiliated to Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi are living in paradise. Tsuru revealed that their current location is called Okobore Town because it is the place where all the leftovers from the capital are dumped. Tsuru wasn’t aware that someone was listening to her conversation with Luffy and Zoro.

One Piece Episode 900 introduced some of the Gifters, the members of the Beast Pirates who ate artificial devil fruits. Batman, who ate an artificial Bat Bat Fruit, shot Tsuru with an arrow, but Zoro managed to block it using his sword. Batman took the fight to another level by unleashing multiple arrows, but it proved to be not enough to take down Luffy and Zoro. After staring at Zoro’s face, Batman realized that he’s the ronin in the wanted poster.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 900 featured Otama being abducted by one of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates. While Luffy and Zoro are busy dealing with Batman, another Gifter, named Gazelleman, took the opportunity to kidnap Otama. Gazelleman was very fast and claimed that he could run at a speed of 200 km/hr. After taking down Batman, Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku immediately chased Gazelleman to save Otama.