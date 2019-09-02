Jessica Giselle Shows Off Curvy Bod In Orange Bikini

Jessica Giselle shared a brand new bikini pic a few days ago, and it was liked over 4,000 times.

The photo showed her sitting on what looks like a colorful table, which was painted black with white circles. Jessica sported an orange bikini, which had a simple cut for both the top and bottom. Her curvy figure was on full display, as she placed her hands on either side of her.

Giselle accessorized with large, reflective sunglasses, as she wore her hair down in a middle part. She wore a small, pendant necklace, and also sported white nail polish.

While most of her face was obscured by the oversized sunglasses, it was still possible to see her glossy lipstick.

Jessica mentioned in the captions that her fans could ask her anything. There were plenty of people who had questions for her, although she only answered one person in the comments section.

“What are your measurements if u don’t mind, your body is goals!” wondered a fan.

“Would you like to have more kids?” asked another fan.

“How did you get into doing celebrity make up?!” asked a follower, whose question was echoed by many others.

“Do something about dry brushing, or which vitamins you take, skincare,” suggested another follower.

Fans seem to be waiting on a video from Giselle, hoping that she’ll answer her questions then.

“How is your day going so far??” asked a fan.

“It’s going good! Dropped my kid off at school! About to workout how’s yours?” responded Jessica.

In addition, there were plenty of people who left nice compliments.

“You need to stop it…some more!!! lol Fiyah,” joked a fan.

“I love you sweet heart I really I love you sweet heart,” said another fan.

“Girl crush,” declared a follower.

“Can I have your sunglasses?” asked an Instagram user.

“So beautiful hope all is well,” wished a fan.

“I love your body figure,” complimented another fan.

And this isn’t to mention a photo that she shared right before the orange bikini pic. The Instagram update showed her standing in an outdoor shower, as she rocked a neon yellow-green bikini. The top had front ties, and she placed her hands on top of her head.

Jessica gave a coy look with her lips slightly parted, and wore her hair down with some waves. She wore the same necklace as in the orange bikini photo, but this time, also sported a bracelet on her left wrist.

This photo was liked over 4,000 times.