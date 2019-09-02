Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Tiny White Crop Tank & Cowprint Pants

Emily Ratajkowski has been busy sharing several Instagram Stories, as she appeared to embark on an adventure aboard a private plane. But before she took off on the flight, she shared a snap of herself in a braless outfit.

The outfit consisted of a white crop tank and cow-print pants. She also sported a matching jacket, and tagged the brand in the post. The model completed her look with a black hat and white sneakers. In the shot, Emrata stood facing the camera, while placing both of her hands on the top of her head. Behind her, you could spot colorful houses as she stood on a stone sidewalk.

Ratajkowski followed this photo with shots of her posing next to a private plane. She wore a completely different outfit this time, which consisted of a soft v-neck tank top and high waisted jeans. She accessorized with a maroon belt with gold hardware, and slung a black purse over her left shoulder. She smiled with her lips closed, and popped her right foot.

The model also shared a selfie from the plane, which revealed her makeup was natural-looking. She also gave her famous pout, and rocked dark mascara but seemingly not much else. She wore her hair down in a middle part.

With that being said, the brand of clothing that Emily wore in the braless post was Miaou. And they shared a couple of photos of the model several days ago. The photos showed Emily taking a couple of selfies, as she rocked the cowprint outfit sans jacket.

Emily was spotted outdoors, and stood on a red, rocky riverbank. The river was visible to her right, along with tall, green grass on the other side of the water.

Many of Emily’s fans may be curious about how she maintains her good looks. Luckily, she recently spoke with Hypebae, and revealed some of her secrets.

“I love putting a little bit of lipstick on my nose and on my cheeks for blush and I draw freckles on with eyebrow pencil,” she said.

“Yes, I would say I like Aquaphor which is very simple for lips; when I’m flying I put it everywhere. And I take an eyebrow pencil to keep them brushed up,” added Emily, revealing some of her travel beauty secrets.

She also shared her hair tricks.

“I use the Kérastase Elixir because it’s not too heavy, which is a problem with a lot of oils with my kind of hair. It justs keep it really fresh and the ends looking really good,” she said.