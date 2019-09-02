Gigi Hadid Exposes Major Sideboob For New Magazine Cover

Gigi Hadid shared a new Instagram update a few days ago, and it revealed her newest magazine covers for Vogue Brazil.

The first photo showed Gigi going topless, as she sat hugging her knees to her chest. She wore a necklace, which draped over her left shoulder and fell down her back. It read, “CHANEL” in all caps. In addition, she wore black, fishnet tights and a hat.

Hadid’s sideboob was completely exposed in the shot, as she looked over her left shoulder at the camera.

The model gave her signature pout, while rocking a small cat eye.

A second magazine cover had a completely different vibe. While the first one was in black-and-white, this one was in color. Gigi wore a black jacket with triangular lapels, which stuck out to the sides in dramatic fashion. She also wore a black bandana on her neck, which was embellished with pearls and beading.

The social media update seemed to cause waves, with tons of fellow models stopping by with compliments. This included a message from Candice Swanepoel, whose message was liked over 500 times.

“Wow,” she said.

Sara Sampaio, Victoria’s Secret model, also left the same message as Candice, and her comment was liked over 490 times.

And that’s not to mention Irina Shayk, who stopped by with a compliment that was liked over 400 times.

“MAJOR,” she said.

Plus, Sports Illustrated Ashley Graham also stopped by.

“Holy Moly,” she said.

Plus, there were many fans that expressed their desire to grab a copy of the Vogue issue.

“This cover is EVERYTHING! Need to get my hands on one!” exclaimed a follower.

“You look amazing Gigi! I’m going to get mine as soon as possible!” said another follower.

Many people also raved about Hadid’s good looks.

“Aahhhhhhh soooooo goood!” said a fan.

“You’re such an inspiration,” said another fan.

“What did we do to deserve this,” joked a follower.

“I love you so so much, we don’t deserve you angel,” echoed another follower.

“And people say graceful ladies should not practice exposure she is love,” said a fan.

But with that being said, there was a hater or two that snuck into the comments.

“I don’t like first picture,” they said.

Overwhelmingly, however, the comments were positive.

“BTW I LOVE YOU FOR THE CAPTION,” said a fan, who appreciated the model’s shout-out about the Amazon fires.

“Omg this is so beautiful!!! I LOVE THIS im so proud of u Gigi love you!” said another fan.