Lizzo Twerks For While Wearing Jean Daisy Dukes In Latest Instagram Update

Lizzo is showing off one the dance moves that made her fans instantly fall in love with her.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress shut Instagram down with her latest update on the photo-sharing app. While rocking denim daisy dukes and an airbrushed, fire shirt, the singer is twerking to a song that her 4.5 million followers aren’t privy too. The breakout star is rocking two, long and curly ponytails and bright red lipstick. To further add to the look, Lizzo is wearing bright red, small sunglasses, which the singer has on her nose. Her acrylic nails are also on full display and shows that she went with a gold, shimmery color.

At the time of writing, the video received more than 50,000 views. The video also received more than 500 comments from Lizzo’s fans.

“YOU LOOK STUNNING BABE! ps. i want that shirt omg,” one follower wrote.

“YOU LOOK MAD GOOD BABY,” another follower chimed in.

The singer also shared a photo from her performance at Made In America on Sunday. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the “Juice” singer took the stage for the second day of the music event. Joining her on the Day 2 was Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Tierra Whack and Lil Uzi Vert.

In her post, Lizzo shared two different versions of the photo from her performance. In the first slide, she is performing as a woman is sitting on the sidelines of the stage watching her. In the second slide, Lizzo zooms in on the photo and reveals that the woman on the side is Beyonce watching her perform. The received an enormous amount of praise from Lizzo’s fans.

“IS-IS THAT BEYONCÉ???” one follower asked.

“Yassssssss!!! #QueenB showing love to the next amazing generation of music!”

“This is what WINNING IN LIFE means, am i right?” another follower asked.

The possible approval from Beyonce is seemingly the cherry on top of Lizzo’s booming summer. The Cuz I Love You artist has hit the stage on award shows like the MTV VMAs, the BET Awards and the MTV Movies and Television Awards. She is also slated to appear in the movie Hustlers in September, acting alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and more, per Variety.

In addition to being seen on several screens in her award show performances, Lizzo has been reaching her growing fan base. The singer has been in multiple cities for the Cuz I Love You tour this summer. According to her Instagram page, the singer is also the face of Absolut Vodka’s new drink, Absolut Juice.