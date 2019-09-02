Amber Rose, 8-Months Pregnant, Goes Bodycon In Pink With Waist-Length Black Hair

Amber Rose’s due date is fast approaching. The model is now 8 months pregnant with her second child – given the star’s latest street appearance, it looks like her pregnancy wardrobe is as on-point now as it was in the early stages of bump-rocking. Amber was photographed by The Daily Mail earlier today, with the newspaper’s photos showing the 35-year-old looking happy, healthy, and definitely fashionable.

Amber was spotted at 7-Eleven as she grabbed slushies with partner Alexander “AE” Edwards. The couple appeared to be battling the L.A. heat with their beverages, with Amber’s super-tight and bodycon dress possibly explaining just why the model needed a pit stop to keep herself cool. Amber was rocking her giant bump with plenty of style, but she hadn’t opted down the baggy t-shirt or shorts route. The model had squeezed her bump into what may well be the tightest maternity dress ever. Of course, this fashionista always pulls off her looks. Photos showed Amber looking the picture of health in the strapless and ruched number, although the dress might have had fans wondering if Amber had room to breathe.

As to the overall look, it was definitely a statement one. Amber had paired her dress with light and pastel-colored sandals with a small heel. The star’s trademark buzz hair was nowhere to be seen, with Amber rocking waist-length black locks tied back into a high ponytail.

Amber wore hoop earrings, although she appeared to have opted out of adding too much bling. Likewise low-frills was a relatively makeup-free look that may have seen the model wear a little lip gloss or blush.

Amber has made major headlines of late. The star recently took to Instagram with a spread-leg bikini photo that seemed to show all the confidence in the world. Given that Amber does, indeed, look sensational at her 8 months, fans would likely agree that the photo was tastefully done. Of course, the update came with a joking reference to Amber’s adult side – this is one celebrity whose sense of humor will always be a part of her identity.

When it comes to rocking skin-tight outfits in the third trimester, the celebrity world has more than delivered. Kim Kardashian famously donned super-tight Yeezy dresses as she expected son Saint, with younger sister Khloe Kardashian also seen squeezing her bump into tight outfits as she expected 2018-born daughter True. Clearly, Amber is proving that she can do similar.

Fans wishing to see the final stages of Amber’s pregnancy should follow her Instagram. No doubt, the star will take to social media once her baby arrives.