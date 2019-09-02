Jessa Duggar Captures Adorable Moment Between Ivy Jane & Her Grandpa Seewald

There is nothing like the bond between a grandchild and a grandparent, and Jessa Duggar knows just how to capture that special moment. Her daughter, Ivy Jane, is now 3 months old and she is already developing a little personality. She also looks like she is totally enamored by her Grandpa Seewald.

As seen in an Instagram photo that Jessa shared on Sunday, Ben’s dad, Michael Seewald, is sitting on the sofa holding his newest grandchild. They are looking at each other lovingly. You can tell how much they adore each other. Ivy is just taking it all in as it appears that her grandpa is talking to her. Jessa mentioned in her caption how family is so important to spend time with.

Duggar fans quickly commented on how sweet and adorable the snapshot is. Many told the mom-of-three that she should definitely have that photo framed. They couldn’t get enough of the sweetness.

One person said, “Absolutely adorable!!! Ivy with her grandpa!! It’s a stunning pic! How he looks at her is priceless!”

The last picture that Jessa Duggar shared was about a week ago. The baby girl was 16 lbs. at that time and had little baby rolls on her. Her mom said that she has a such a sweet disposition. It appears that she has both her daddy and her grandpa wrapped around her little finger.

Ben Seewald was thrilled when Ivy was born. He had mentioned how special and different it is to have a daughter. The Seewalds also have two older boys, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2. They certainly haven’t been left out of their mom’s social media postings. In fact, she has been sharing more photos and videos of her boys lately.

Spurgeon and Henry have been learning some new songs, helping their mom make pancakes, and enjoying the drawings that their daddy made for them. They have also been spending some time with Grandpa and Grandma Seewald as well.

Jessa has even been showing photos of Ben a lot more these days. Fans had complained a few months ago that she only posts that of her kids and not of her husband. That started rumors that there was trouble in paradise, but those rumors have since been squashed, as she made sure that everyone knew that they were just fine.

The new season of Counting On is coming up in October and will feature Jessa Duggar and her sweet family as they get used to having another little one in their lives. In the meantime, be sure to follow her on Instagram to see more adorable photos.