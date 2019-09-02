Top 5 Laptop Deals On Amazon For Labor Day

With most students across the United States returning to school over the previous two months, the need for a new laptop for many is fairly great. Those who have hectic back-to-school schedules without a lot of free time to go to the nearest store with an electronics department can take comfort in knowing Amazon is celebrating Labor Day 2019 with a lot of great deals — including laptops.

In fact, here are some of the better deals for anyone currently shopping for a new laptop.

1. Samsung Electronics XE500C13 Chromebook 3 2GB RAM 16GB SSD Laptop

According to Forbes, this 11.6-inch Chromebook is one of the best deals currently on Amazon for someone on a tight budget. With over 200 customer reviews, this Samsung laptop has a solid rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. This compact and lightweight model is ideal for someone who need to maneuver their laptop around. It offers 11 hours of usage after a single charge which also contributes to its mobility. Its Intel Celeron N3060 processor comes complete with 16GB of storage space and 2G of memory.

While the Samsung XE500C13 is not technically being marketed as on sale for Labor Day 2019, Forbes confirms it is just shy of 40 percent cheaper than the current list price on Samsung’s official website.

2. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available in the Today’s Deals section of Amazon for Labor Day 2019. While it doesn’t have a huge discount, customers can save nearly $200 and purchase the laptop for $829. The laptop comes with a back lit keyboard that is ideal for gamers who prefer to game at night with the lights turned down.

The dual all-metal AeroBlade 3D cooling fan makes it easy to play for hours without worrying about overheating the unit. At a full charge, the laptop is ready to function for roughly seven hours before it needs a recharge.

The best back-to-school laptop deals: Labor Day weekend edition https://t.co/y51rrZqUju pic.twitter.com/KMLh21OgZ2 — Google Trends Online (@GoogleTrendsOn1) September 1, 2019

3. Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook with Intel N3060

While it is not currently in stock, this 11.6-inch Chromebook is another great option for anyone looking for a Labor Day deal. This lightweight Samsung laptop is nearly 60 percent off. Originally listed at $499.00, customers can purchase it for $207.14.

The stocking issue will cause the laptop to ship with a bit of a delay, but it comes with a lot of great features including its Intel N3060 processor with a 32GB flash memory and a 4GB system memory. With 132 customer reviews, this Samsung laptop has a star rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

4. Asus Vivobook E203MA Thin and Lightweight 11.6″ HD Laptop

An 11.6-inch screen seems to be the magical number for Labor Day 2019 deals as this Asus unit is available at a 39 percent discount today. Normally listed at just under $260, this laptop can be purchased for $156.84. Amazon does note the unit will ship with an “extended delivery time” because of “shipping restrictions due to materials in its composition.”

With over 250 reviews, the laptop has a rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars. This particular model is also labeled as Amazon’s Choice for “cheap laptops.”

5. Dell Gaming Laptop G5587-5859BLK-PUS G5

The new Dell G5 15 gaming laptop promises users stunning video, incredible sound, and a memorable personal theater experience. As a gaming machine, the laptop was engineered to meet all of the basic needs of a PC gamer.

The combination of the dual-drive 128GB solid state drive and 1TB 5400RPM hard drive (for storage) allows the laptop to run at an impressive speed. This speed allows the user to stretch the battery further and load applications faster.

The Best Laptop Deals for Labor Day 2019: XPS, Spectre, ThinkPad, and More https://t.co/N8PxgRXWm6 pic.twitter.com/4jP606186X — techheading (@OgundairoAbayo1) August 31, 2019

Regardless of a person’s budget or brand preference, Amazon has a wide range of laptops for sale in honor of Labor Day.