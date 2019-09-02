Instagram Model Brooklyn Kelly Puts Pert Derriere On Full Display In Latest Share

Instagram model Brooklyn Kelly is well-known among her followers for posting her bikini snaps several times a week. Even though fans have seen her skin-baring snaps so many times, they never seem to get enough of her hotness.

In her latest share, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a skimpy white bikini. The model posed for the picture while sitting on a boat, turning her back toward the camera to expose her pert derriere.

She wore her tresses into soft waves while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural, yet sexy.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has racked up more than 10,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans drooled over her hotness.

Apart from her regular fans, some of Kelly’s fellow models also commented on the snap. These included Aussie model Gabby Epstein, Madi Edwards and Ariella Nyssa, among others.

“I’m dying, this is so beautiful!” one of her fans wrote.

“Ugh, these photos are making me realize how badly I need another vaycay,” another fan commented on the pic.

“How are you even real?” a third fan wrote, adding that she loves all the positive things that the model posts.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “what a dream,” “absolutely stunning,” “omg, you are so beautiful,” and “your smile is everything,” to praise the model.

Before sharing the boat snap, Brooklyn shared another sultry pic where she could be seen striking a side pose while wearing a minuscule brown bikini.

She sat on a wooden platform, next to the sea, and struck different poses to show off her amazing figure, particularly her things and major sideboob. According to the geotag, the snaps were captured during Brooklyn’s getaway in Ayada, Maldives.

The model also wrote a long, meaningful caption regarding positivity, which fans really loved and appreciated.

“Be proud of who you are, what other people think doesn’t matter,” the model wrote in the caption.

“You are a dream girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“The prettiest model on the Planet,” another fan opined.

While a third commentator, who seems to be a big fan of the hot model, wrote the following comment.

“You’re honestly like my idol.”

According to an article by Husskie, Brooklyn is not only a model, but she has also studied to become a nurse. The model has a busy life, which she divides between her full-time studies, modeling duties, as well as her social media activities, which include travel and lifestyle blogging, vlogging and Instablogging.