Amanda Stanton Reacts To Rumored Lindsie Chrisley Affair With Two Of Her ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Exes

Most people probably remember Amanda Stanton as the sweet single mother of two little girls who first appeared on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor. She later returned for several stints in Bachelor in Paradise. Stanton first connected with Josh Murray, the former fiance of Andi Dorfman from The Bachelorette. When that relationship went sour, she returned for a second go and that time connected with Robby Hayes. Neither Hayes or Murray currently play any sort of role in Stanton’s life. However, she did comment upon the shocking headlines both men have been featured in recently, according to US Weekly.

The media frenzy involves an alleged affair with former reality television star, Lindsie Chrisley. Lindsie is the 29-year-old daughter of wealthy television personality, Todd Chrisley. Todd himself publicly accused his daughter of having two separate affairs while she was married to her former husband Will Campbell. She also allegedly accused her stepbrother Chase Chrisley of purchasing a sex tape that featured both her and Murray and accused her father of trying to blackmail her with it.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray [during her marriage to Will Campbell] private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in his public statement regarding the ordeal.

As far as what Stanton thinks about the whole thing, she’s really not that surprised that not one but two of her ex boyfriends have been caught up in such a public scandal.

“I knew that Josh was friends with her and I remember it crossed my mind. I was like, ‘Oh, God. Tell me it’s not Josh.’ I haven’t really been following that closely. I think the sex tape was with Robby. I don’t know. But yeah, I mean, nothing surprises me anymore.”

Hayes didn’t explicitly deny sleeping with Lindsie, but emphasized that he never purposefully tried to create a sex tape. Rather, it was a house camera intended to watch a pet dog that caught the pair of them together.

Murray, on the other hand, insists that he and Lindsie have been friends of years but that is the extent of their relationship and that nothing sexual has ever occurred between them. He also condemned Lindsie’s father for making such unsettling remarks about his daughter publicly instead of dealing with family matters in a private setting.