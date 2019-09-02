Jojo Babie Almost Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In Tiny Tank Top

Jojo Babie shared a new Instagram photo today, and she wore a super small tank top that arguably didn’t fit her.

The update has been liked over 11,000 times already, even though it’s only been posted for 15 minutes.

The photo was a selfie that Jojo took in a mirror, as she rocked a black top. It barely covered the right side of her chest, however, and one more small slip could have resulted in a wardrobe malfunction.

Babie noted that the tank top is from 1st Phorm, as she promoted the brand as she usually does on a regular basis.

The model held the phone with her left hand, as she piled her hair high on her head in a bun. It also looked like she wasn’t wearing any shorts or pants, as she stood in front of a small bed. Jojo leaned against a red door, and tilted her head slightly to the left. Most of her face was obscured in the picture, thanks to the phone.

However, you could see that she wore dark eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow. Her pink manicure was also visible.

Babie also kept things simple, and didn’t wear a necklace, bracelet or rings.

Jojo’s fans seemingly loved the update, with many people raving about her looks in the comments section.

“Oh my you are on [fire],” said a fan, punctuating their comment with a fire emoji.

“You look amazing for just chilling,” complimented a fan, who noted her captions.

“You are absolutely perfect!! Just like your tanktop,” said a fan.

Others left comments that were short but sweet.

“Wow!!! You are so beautiful,” said a follower.

“This pic make my day jojo,” said another follower.

In addition, there were many people who responded to Jojo’s question in the captions.

“Daydreaming about you,” said a fan.

“Looking so incredible in that tank top I’m just relaxing and watching football,” said another fan.

“Hi, I will go for a run and then Netflix, you look beautiful by the way,” commented a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as other fans left unique messages.

“You are really sublime and beautiful too beautiful too chic sublime and lovely charming elegant I love you a lot,” gushed a follower.

“Beautiful as always to my favorite Asian!!!!” exclaimed another follower.

“CELL PHONE IS BURNING,” exclaimed a fan.

“Beautiful angel I’m in love,” said another fan.

Fans can hope for more updates from Jojo in the coming days.