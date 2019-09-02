There’s Already A Season 5 Teaser For ‘Queen Of The South’

The fourth season of USA’s Queen of the South has just ended but there’s already a promotional teaser for Season 5, which was recently uploaded to the official TV Promos YouTube channel.

The criminal drama series stars Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, Peter Gadiot as James Valdez, Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez, Alfonso Herrera as Javier Jimenez, and David Andrews as Judge Cecil Lafayette. After escaping poverty in Mexico, Teresa manages to work her way up the ranks to become the boss of her own drug empire. The fourth season finds Teresa and her gang of advisors and bodyguards living and working in New Orleans. Teresa has opened a bar as a cover for her cocaine distribution business, and the business is flourishing.

In order to keep things running smoothly, Teresa is forced to pay corrupt judge, Cecil Lafayette, who runs the city for his own benefit. Unfortunately, things take a horrible turn after one of Teresa’s men, Javier Jimenez, played by Alfonso Herrera, ends up killing the judge’s nephew in the bar’s bathroom. Despite not knowing about the murder, Teresa is held responsible by the judge, who attempts to take revenge by planting a bomb in her car. The bomb goes off killing Teresa’s godson Tony, played by Julian Silva, and leaving the boss lady in a coma.

“Tony’s death really is a catalyst and a turning point for her. This is now arching for her towards the one thing that we’ve all been waiting for, which is for her to become queen,” co-showrunner Ben Lobato told Entertainment Weekly.

By the end of the season, Teresa is forced to turn over Javier to the judge and he is killed, but not before taking out the man who murdered his girlfriend. In the final moments of the season, viewers watched as a bloodied James, played by Peter Gadiot, returns to Teresa with a message.

“They’re coming for you!”

In the Season 5 promo teaser, the words “no risk, no reward” flash across the screen as one of Teresa’s men warn her about working with Russian drug lords. Teresa previously asked for an introduction to the Russian drug cartels in New York in order to expand her business and establish a more legitimate set up for herself and her crew.

As the promo continues, there are several action-packed scenes, including a massive explosion and another clip of Teresa dressed in a white suit walking towards two men on their knees.

As fans of the show know, the first season began with Teresa being killed while wearing a similar suit. It’s unclear if the boss lady will finally be taken down in Season 5, or if the scene of her death was simply a tool used by the show’s creators to aide in the storytelling.

Queen of the South Season 5 returns to USA Network in 2020 and earlier seasons are available to stream on Netflix, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.