Sofia Richie Strips Down To String Bikini Before Instagram Has Gotten Over ‘Legal AF’ Pic

Sofia Richie is back in a bikini. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick didn’t take long to return to swimwear mode: Sofia’s Instagram story showing off her bikini-ready body came just one hour after the 21-year-old covered up in a pink bodysuit to mark her age. The popular Instagram post showing Sofia rocking a glittery and girly look proved well-received, per The Inquisitr, but Sofia was one step ahead: fans were still losing their minds over in the post’s comments section as the blonde took to the platform to show off her swimwear look.

Sofia’s story came from her bathroom. The model was in selfie mode as she stood in front of a mirror and flaunted her sizzling curves in a leopard-print bikini. The string two-piece was on the minimal side, although a pair of tan sweatpants worn just below the waist offered a little protection. Fans would likely argue that this girl needs none, though. The opinion would likely come in handy given that Sofia then appeared in a selfie without the sweatpants – this model knows how to up the ante.

“Not letting this summer end,” appeared in text to accompany the model’s story.

A mention was also made to Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear brand. Clearly, Sofia is a fan.

Sofia may have been donning another model’s swimwear brand, but this star comes with her own deal. Sofia recently announced her collaboration with swimwear brand Frankie’s. Known she may be for dating Scott Disick, but Sofia is more than making her mark as a standalone celebrity (with the merch to match).

Headlines do, however, still mostly center around the model’s relationship with the 36-year-old Talentless founder. The couple made major headlines over August for taking a luxury vacation in Italy, with Sofia also joining Kylie Jenner for her 22nd birthday celebrations. As to where Scott and Sofia are, a source reporting to Hollywood Life suggested that the two aren’t quite ready to start running down the aisle.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” they said.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.