Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Romance With Kenneth Petty, Talks Past ‘Toxic’ Relationships

Nicki Minaj is perfectly content in her relationship with boyfriend and reported husband-to-be Kenneth Petty.

The “Megatron” rapper took time out on Sunday to share her views on relationships and love. In a Twitter thread, Minaj shared with her 20.5 million followers that she is currently being loved correctly. The rapper also admitted to her fans that, for years, that was far from the case. She shared that, in her past, she didn’t have the healthiest relationships, which took a toll on her throughout her romantic life, per E! News.

“When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth,” the rapper tweeted. “We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior…”

Minaj also explained how seeing her parents warped her view on relationships. She tweeted that she grew up thinking that “love had to hurt” for it to be real for her. She also assured her fans that she wasn’t judging any of them if they had similar feelings about relationships.

“We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave,” Minaj tweeted. “Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid.”

Since bursting onto the music scene in the early 2000s, the “Starships” rapper has been in three public relationships. The rapper was in a long-term relationship with fellow rapper and reality star Safaree Samuels for a decade before the couple split in 2014, per Hollywood Life. The rapper then began dating Meek Mill in 2015 for two years before calling it quits in 2017, per TMZ. In her series of tweets, Minaj didn’t specify if she was referring to either one of her past relationships.

Although she was reflecting on her past, the Grammy winner is seemingly happy with her relationship with Petty. The rapper refers to herself online as “Mrs. Petty” and the couple is currently sparking rumors that they secretly tied the knot. Back in August, Minaj shared that the two have received their marriage license, but hasn’t confirmed if the two did in fact get married.

While Minaj went public with Petty in December 2018, the two reportedly grew up together and knew each other way before she became a household name. Minaj has said that she met her love when she was age 15.