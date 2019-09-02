Instagram Model Leanna Bartlett Sizzles In A Printed Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Ukrainian model Leanna Bartlett is no stranger to flaunting her racy pictures on Instagram every week. Even though fans have seen hundreds of her skin-baring snaps, they never seem to get enough of her sexiness.

Following her picture-sharing routine, the model took to her page and dropped a gorgeous image where she could be seen wearing a printed bikini.

The risque ensemble not only allowed the gorgeous model to flaunt her amazing figure but she also made a style statement with her stylish bikini.

The 33-year-old stunner opted for a full face of makeup, wore her blond tresses down and ditched accessories to keep it sexy yet simple. She, however, wore a green watch from KO Watches because the brand sponsored the photoshoot for the model.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Huntington Beach Pier which is located in Huntington Beach, California.

Within a day of going live, the snap has amassed more than 46,000 likes and over 720 comments which is quite telling of the model’s popularity on the photo-sharing website.

“Omg, this bikini,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Real definition of gorgeousness,” another fan chimed in.

While a third fan wrote that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Leanna, adding that he’s in love with her.

Before sharing the latest pic, Leanna treated her legions of admirers to another sultry picture where she could be seen wearing a skimpy black bikini. To spice things up, she oiled her body to pose for the camera.

She let her hair down, wore minimal makeup and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Malibu, California, while in the caption, she tagged her photographer Shevchenko to give them photo credits. She also informed her fans that the risque bikini was from the fashion brand, Beach Bunny Swimwear.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered close to 50,000 likes and almost 800 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Nina Serebrova, Luz Elena Echeverria and Nadine Mirada, among others.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model grew up in Kherson, Ukraine. Per the piece, Leanna has worked for many car shows, particularly as a Toyo Tires girl. In 2013, she worked as a Rock Star Energy Girl before shooting with Guess in 2017. The model also appeared in a movie called The Other Woman.