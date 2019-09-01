American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Flaunts Incredible Figure In A Black Bikini

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina is famous among her legions of followers for her beautiful facial features and her stunning model figure.

The blonde bombshell recently took to her Instagram page and left her fans completely mesmerized with a new bikini picture.

In the snap, the stunning model could be seen rocking a minuscule black bikini that allowed her to flaunt her incredible cleavage as well as her perfect abs and taut stomach. The model tied her hair into a messy bun, wore minimal makeup and could be seen holding a hamburger in her hands to pose for the picture.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is posing with the hamburger because some people often comment on her pictures, telling her to eat hamburgers so that she may gain some weight. In other words, people often body shame her for being too skinny, implying that she doesn’t eat enough.

Within three hours of going live, the snap has amassed about 10,000 likes and over 150 comments where fans showed a mixed reaction.

“That’s not eating. It’s “holding”. Post a video eating the whole thing,” one of her fans wrote, who couldn’t believe that the model would actually eat the burger.

“You’re beautiful. Screw the haters,” another fan wrote.

“Looking so beautiful,” a third fan commented.

The remaining fans told the model that she is perfect the way she is, while others wrote that they don’t believe she actually ate the burger.

Before sharing the burger snap, Anna posted a sweet snap where she could be seen hugging her boyfriend, Davey Fisher, who is also a fitness trainer.

In the pic, Anna could be seen wearing a casual white top that she teamed with a pair of jeans, while her man could be seen wearing some Bermuda shorts and a white t-shirt.

The couple flashed their beautiful smiles to pose for the snap, which was captured in at Elephante, a chic Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

“You are so naturally gorgeous without even trying!” one fan wrote.

“Most gorgeous couple I’ve ever seen,” another one commented.

Although Anna is quite popular on Instagram, she shot to fame after she won Viva Glam magazine’s model search. In an interview with the outlet, Anna revealed that she was still studying when she started modeling and it was a bizarre experience for her to go back to school after modeling.

She even said during her casting, she felt very nervous because she had never modeled before and that she was “a nerd on the inside,” and becoming a glamour model was something that her inner, geeky self was unable to soak in.