Ashanti Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure While Wearing A Tight, Red Dress In Latest Instagram Update

Ashanti is showing her 5 million followers that, sometimes, a little red dress is all you really need.

The “Foolish” singer sizzled in her latest Instagram photo, which she posted on Sunday. In the post, she is wearing a tight, red dress from designer Stephen Goudeau. Her black hair is bone straight as she parted it down the center. For makeup, the singer added bright red lipstick to match the curve-hugging dress. She is also wearing gold, strappy sandals in the snapshot. For accessories, Ashanti decided to stick with the gold theme, wearing round sunglasses, Chanel studs and bracelets on both arms.

At the time of writing, Ashanti’s post received more than 9,000 likes from her fans. The photo also received more than 200 comments from Ashanti’s fans.

“Come thru with the Red dress… yessss,” one follower wrote.

“I’m in love,” another follower chimed in.

Ashanti shared on her Instagram page that she would be hosting a party where she seemingly showed off her stunning red dress. The singer is spending her weekend in Atlanta and was at the forefront of the Lil Red Dress Affair, which took place at the Suite Lounge. The flyer for the event was a standalone photo of Ashanti wearing another sexy red dress. The flyer also showed a clip of the Grammy winner’s video for her single, “Pretty Little Thing.” At the time of writing, the interactive flyer received more than 60,000 views and more than 100 comments from Ashanti’s followers.

The photo of Ashanti in a little red number comes after the singer had a NSFW performance last week. The Inquisitr previously reported that during a performance in Washington D.C., Ashanti shared the more sensual side of her tour performances. While rocking a gold and black bodysuit, fishnet stockings and boots, the “Rain On Me” singer was seen sitting on an audience member’s lap in one photo. The attendee is beaming as the singer continues to perform one of her songs. In the next photo, she is grabbing the man’s crotch while he is handcuffed and blindfolded. The photo received a plethora of likes and praise from Ashanti’s fan base.

In addition to performing her music while on tour with Ja Rule, Ashanti is also reportedly gearing up for her first new album in five years. Back in March, the singer shared with Entertainment Weekly that she was expecting to be finished with the album by the end of 2019. She also shared that singers Tory Lanez, Jeremih, and Swae Lee will also appear on the album.