Kate Upton Shares Sweet Tribute To Husband Justin Verlander After He Throws Third Career No-Hitter

Kate Upton is one proud baseball wife after her husband’s historic accomplishment.

On Sunday, the model took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself together with husband Justin Verlander after he made history by becoming just the sixth pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw three career no-hitters. Upton showed her 6.1 million followers the picture of herself embracing Justin — though the picture itself appeared to be from his 2017 World Series title with the Houston Astros.

In the caption for the photo, Kate gushed that she’s Justin’s “#1 fan” and congratulated him on the major career accomplishment.

Justin shared after the game that Kate was attending the Venice Film Festival at the time he threw the no-no, but he made sure she heard about it immediately.

“She was the first one I called,” Verlander said, via ESPN. “She was actually up very late watching the whole thing, so that’s awesome.”

Verlander was masterful on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jay, striking out 14 while joining a club that includes Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, and Cy Young as the only pitchers to throw three career no-hitters. After the game, Verlander said he was aware of the historic implications and took the mound in the ninth inning determined to close it out.

“It means a lot,” Verlander said. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t know that. I’ve come so close. Since I’ve had two, I think I’ve blown two in the ninth and another couple in the eighth.”

“I was definitely aware of the history aspect of it. Definitely a big hurdle to get over and a very special moment for me.”

Verlander added after the game that he has “idolized” some of the pitchers in the elite club of three career no-hitters.

Kate Upton is more than just a supportive wife when it comes to Instagram. As Justin told Bleacher Report, she helped him through one of the darkest periods in his baseball career — and in his entire life — as he endured a series of injuries and had to fight to get back the velocity on his fastball.

“She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge,” he says. “I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s**t.”

Kate Upton was not the only one congratulating Verlander on Sunday. A number of other players, both current and former, took to social media to offer congratulations on the performance.