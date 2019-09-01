Photo Shows Seth Ator, Odessa Mass Shooter, Report Says Gunman Earlier Failed Background Check To Buy Weapon

Police have released a photo of Seth Ator, 36, the man they say opened fire seemingly a random with an assault weapon, killing seven and wounding nearly two dozen more.

Seth Ator, the 36-year-old mass shooter who killed at least seven on Saturday and wounded nearly two dozen others as he fired seemingly at random from a moving vehicle in Odessa, Texas, had previously failed a background check when he attempted ti purchase a weapon, according to a report by The Midlands Reporter Telegram, which cited Texas United States House rep Tom Craddick as the source of the report.

Ator had only a minor criminal record, with misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest, according to a CNN report. Both of those offenses were charged in 2001, the report said. Ator also received a traffic citation last year for “a federal motor carrier safety violation,” CNN reported. But whether any of those offenses would have caused Ator to fail a background check remained unclear.

Police released a photo of Ator on Sunday, though they made few other details of the gunman’s background public and said that they had not determined any possible motive for Attar’s killing spree. As The Inquisitr reported, after Ator abandoned his original vehicle, which was pulled over by police shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday — the incident which appeared to spark Ator’s deadly rampage — he stole a United States Postal Service vehicle and was killed in a shootout with police in the parking lot of a Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

This is the #OdessaTexas shooting suspect Seth Ator. Law enforcement made sure they erased all of his social media and online footprints before they announced his name today. This is how suspected white supremacists stay on code with each other and protect each other’s actions pic.twitter.com/73n0ulnhpz — Tariq Nasheed ???????? (@tariqnasheed) September 1, 2019

Though little is known about Ator, according to a Daily Beast report FBI agents were seen searching what appeared to be a metal shack in West Odessa that reportedly served at Ator’s home, or was at least linked to him in some way.

The FBI searches a shack believed to be the home of Odessa mass shooter Seth Ator. Cengiz Yar / Getty Images

FBI agent Christopher Combs told CNN that investigators were conducting searches “to make sure that there is nobody else even possibly connected to this.”

According to social media reports, online information about Ator stated that he was employed as a truck driver, though that detail has not been confirmed. The private foundation Cryptome, which archives official government documents mainly related to national security, posted the photo of Ator on its Twitter account, noting that in the photo, Ator appears to be wearing a work uniform similar to those worn by employees of Schlumberger, which according to Reuters is “the world’s largest oilfield services provider.”

Seth Ator, Alleged Odessa Shooter

via LiveLeakhttps://t.co/a2xWzNqvDB

Ator uniform at right headshot appears to be Schlumberger's, a premier fracking firm highly active in the Odessa area (and globally). pic.twitter.com/86SzCU8Bus — _Cryptome_ (@_cryptome_) September 1, 2019

A significant portion of the company’s activities involve hydraulic fracturing, the controversial oil drilling process known as “fracking.”

Police did not specify the weapon used by Ator in his mass shooting, but said that it was an “A-R type” firearm, according to a Reuters report. How and where Ator obtained the weapon has not been publicly revealed.