Ariana Grande Claps Back After Being Accused Of Autotuning & Not Singing Live

'Let me shine like d**n,' Grande exclaimed as she boasted of her singing skills.

On Friday, Ariana Grande treated her 163 million Instagram followers to a short video clip of her singing “Breathin” from her Sweetener album during one of her concerts. While the video clip has since been deleted from her profile, it wasn’t before one of her fans accused her of autotuning and not singing live during her concerts.

Comments By Celebs, which is an Instagram account dedicated to stalking and taking screenshots of celebrity interactions in the comments of social media, shared the short video clip along with a screenshot of an interaction between Grande and one of her followers.

“It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn’t sound live,” the individual accused in the comments.

Grande quickly tagged the individual and clapped back as she pridefully embraced her talents as a singer.

“Naw, with all due respect i could do this in your living room for you, fam. with no sound mixing or help at all. i could do it on broadway (and did). i can do it in the shower. it’s my gift / it’s why i’m here. i sing 30+ songs a night. every word. it’s my thing. let me shine like d**n.”

As those who follow Grande know, she is currently on the road for her Sweetener World Tour. According to People Magazine, she recently nixed a meet-and-greet on Friday in Belguim because she was being overwhelmed by a bout of anxiety and panic attacks.

Per People Magazine, it was in an Instagram Story announcement that Grande revealed to her followers that her depression and anxiety had reached “an all-time high.” While the young singer admitted that she’s been trying to push past it, “mask it,” and give her fans everything she can, she was having an especially challenging time toward the end of the week.

Ariana ultimately decided it didn’t make sense to attend the meet-and-greet as she wanted to rest to better prepare for her next performance.

She added that she wished she had the ability to take control of her mental health issues, but as anyone with anxiety and depression knows it is not something that is easy for her or anyone else to do.

Just yesterday Grande shared a dark snapshot of her face while presumably giving a performance. In the caption, she promised to give her fans everything she had and “nothing less.”

Accumulating just shy of 2 million likes in 24 hours, many of her followers took to the comments to beg the singer to take care of herself first.