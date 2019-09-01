Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerks In A Leopard Print Two-Piece Outfit In Latest Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion proved why she’s one of the artists to watch after she posted a montage from her first Legendary Nights Tour performance.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is currently on tour with fellow rappers Meek Mill, Future, YG and Mustard and had her first performance in Chicago on Saturday, August 31. In her latest Instagram video, Megan is twerking all over the stage in a blue, leopard print two-piece ensemble. Her hair is styled in a blonde bob cut as she is seen performing her song, “Cash S–t,” which features rapper Da Baby and is on her EP, Fever. The track is played throughout the video, as the camera pans to the audience at the Chicago event.

At the time of writing, the video received more than 500,000 views from many of Megan’s 4.6 million followers. The post also received more than 2,000 comments from the rapper’s fans.

“Love you stallion,” one follower wrote.

“You are killing it!” another follower exclaimed.

While many fans were more than pleased with Megan’s post, many of her fans were inquiring about the whereabouts of one of her latest singles. The “Simon Says” performer teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign to create “Hot Girl Summer” which was a song inspired by the rapper’s popular mantra of the same name. Since releasing the song, both Megan and Minaj have teased their fans with photos and videos of them on set for the video, but neither of them has given a release date for the video.

“WE WANT THE HOT GIRL SUMMER VIDEO STALLION,” one follower demanded.

“HOW FKN LONG U WANNA WAIT???? Drop the hot girl summer video. Looks like we getting the video in a cold girl winter or what,” another follower chimed in.

While she will seemingly be keeping her fans waiting, Megan has definitely been having a summer to remember. In addition to coining a phrase that has been repeated by a plethora of celebrities, the college student recently earned her first MTV Video Music Award for “Hot Girl Summer.” According to Complex, the song’s win confused many fans, due to the fact that the premise of the ceremony is to reward excellence in music videos.

Megan reportedly quickly shut down the negative banter on Twitter page. The rapper posted a reminder to naysayers that she, Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign took home the “Power Anthem” award for the song, which doesn’t warrant a video to be considered for the category.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion can follow the rapper on Instagram for more updates.