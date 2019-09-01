Sara Sampaio Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction With Chest Tape

Sara Sampaio shared a sneak peek of her pre-red carpet look for “The Joker” premiere, and it’s got her fans talking.

The photo showed the Victoria’s Secret model from the chest up, as she rocked a dazzling dress that was certainly eye-catching. The top portion of the dress was sheer with tons of pearl-like beading throughout. This gave way to a darker panel below.

The beading was white, yellow, and black. But thanks to the sheer nature of the top, Sara barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction with black tape, which she used to censor her chest.

Besides the outfit, Sampaio’s makeup was also on full display. She wore her hair in a heavy right part, which she slicked back and curled. Her lips were a bright pink, which matched her metallic pink eyeshadow. Sara also rocked dark mascara and black eyeliner.

Sampaio also shared a series of photos of her look from head to toe. This revealed that her dress was sheer at the top, with a bold, black band around her waist. The skirt was black-and-white, with vertical stripes.

One of the images revealed the flowy nature of the skirt, as she played with it with her hands to create a dramatic effect.

The model kept her accessories simple, and sported two, tear-drop earrings but no necklace.

