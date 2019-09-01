Viki Odintcova Shows Off incredible Bikini Bod In A Gray Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Share

Russian stunner Viki Odintcova, who is popular on Instagram and in her home country for being associated with Maxim magazine, recently took to her page and wowed her 4.8 million fans with a new picture; one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the gorgeous model could be seen wearing a gray swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her amazing thighs as she sat on a wooden platform, next to a jacuzzi.

Viki wore her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Polyana 1389 Resort & SPA, which is located in Estosadok, Russia.

The sheer display of skin drove her fans crazy, prompting them to pour their hearts out in the comments section. Within a day of posting, the snap accrued more than 131,000 likes and about 800 comments which is very telling of the model’s popularity on the photo-sharing website.

“Damn!!! What a WOMAN!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You have a gorgeous body, love you,” another fan chimed in.

While a third fan, who went a bit overboard with his wishful thinking, wrote the following comment for the model.

“I want to give a kiss! My beautiful wife!”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “definition of perfection,” “amazing legs,” “hottest babe in Russia,” and “sexiest woman alive,” to praise the model.

While most of the comments where posted in Russian, there were plenty in English and some other languages too, which shows that the model is popular across the globe.

Apart from the bikini snap, Viki shared an adorable snap from the same holiday destination, where she could be seen hugging a beautiful husky.

The model could be seen dressed up very casually, rocking a white tank top that she paired with distressed denims and some white sneakers.

Viki let her hair down and wore minimal makeup to pose for the snap. In the caption, she wrote that she is in love with the dogs.

Within six hours of going live, the pictures have racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans expressed their adoration for both Viki as well as the dogs.

“I would like to hug you like you are hugging the dog,” one fan wrote to express his desire.

“This is the cutest pic I have seen on IG since morning,” another one opined.

“This is so romantic,” a third fan commented on the snap.

According to an article by The Shot Connect, Viki revealed that she is a romantic person and also talked about the kind of guys that she likes to date.