Megan Thee Stallion & Rapper Boyfriend Moneybagg Yo Share A Very NSFW Moment On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo doesn’t seem to have a problem with her flaunting her stunning physique.

The Fever rapper was featured on Moneybagg Yo’s Instagram page and wasn’t shy about turning up the heat for her man’s 3.1 million followers. In the post, the “Relentless Again” rapper is playing pool but is distracted by his girlfriend, who is completely spread out on the table. While on the table, she is wearing sheer, black tights that show off her derriere. She is wearing a light blue, wavy wig as she stares directly at her beau. Moneybagg Yo is looking away from the camera in the snapshot while holding a pool stick in one hand.

At the time of writing, the steamy photo from the couple received more than 400,000 likes. The post also received more than 11,000 comments from the rapper’s fans.

“Please don’t get her pregnant is hot girls counting on her to end the summer right,” one follower joked.

“I love yallllll,” another follower chimed in.

The two rappers have been dubbed one of hip hop’s hottest couples since the beginning of the summer, per HotNewHipHop. Both rappers are both on the rise and have only recently gone public about their relationship. On Saturday, August 30, Moneybagg Yo shared that he and Megan would be releasing a song together for the first time. The “Dior” rapper shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram page with a track that could possibly debunk Megan’s song based off of her now-famous mantra, “Hot Girl Summer.” The song is supposedly set to show the couple’s bedroom secrets and other intimate details about their relationship.

While Megan is seemingly in love, she is reportedly adamant that “Hot Girl Summer” is here to stay. Paper Magazine reports that the “Freak Nasty” rapper is reportedly declaring the fall months as “Hot Girl Semester” as she continues to work towards her Bachelors Degree and a bustling career. The rapper shared a video of herself on Saturday, August 30, putting the new phrase to good use. While working on her laptop, she informed her Instagram followers that she was finishing up homework before the after-party that was being thrown in her honor. The relatable post resonated with many fans who took to Twitter to praise the Tina Show artist.

Loading...

“The fact that meg is a college student and is still working to get her degree makes me love her, even more, #HotGirlSemester,” one fan tweeted.

“I’ve literally done all of my upcoming assignments in the name of #hotgirlsemester and this is brand new for me. Thanks

@theestallion,” another follower chimed in on Twitter.