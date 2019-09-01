WWE Spoilers: Interesting New Gimmick Match Introduced At NXT UK Taping

WWE is always looking for new things to give the fans, and this is most certainly one of them.

WWE is always looking for new ways to entertain their fans and that is why they try to be original, unique, and spread out around the world. When NXT UK was created, fans were thrilled as it simply meant more great wrestling for them to enjoy. Even though the brand has only been in existence for a short amount of time, they are already creating brand new gimmick matches and this one is quite interesting.

Please note that there are spoilers ahead for upcoming episodes of NXT UK. If you don’t want to know what happens ahead of time, you’ll want to stop reading now.

On Saturday, NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff took place and it was an event that will be remembered for a long time. It was a hard-hitting event which also saw two new champions crowned in Flash Morgan and Mark Andrews as the NXT UK Tag Champs and Kay Lee Ray winning the NXT UK Women’s Title.

The next day, NXT UK had a series of tapings for upcoming television shows, and during one of them, a new gimmick match made its debut. This is one of those matches that seems overly British and it is obviously meant to be that way as it is actually called a “British Rounds Match.”

#UKNXT Kassius Ohno def Sid Scala in a British rounds match. 6 rounds of 3 minutes. Points given for a KO, pin or submission within each round. Winner is the person with the most points, or the first person to reach 3 points. Buckets, towels, water and Vaseline aplenty. pic.twitter.com/KbbUEUsgkg — Dan ‎✪ ???????? [the Wrestling Fan] (@danthegrapsfan) September 1, 2019

IW Nerd broke down the new “British Rounds Match” which actually consists of multiple rounds. Kassius Ohno and Sid Scala were the first superstars to face off in this new match, and here is how it can be broken down for all to understand.

This is not a typical wrestling match as it actually consists of three rounds which is more along the lines of a boxing match or UFC fight. Each round last six minutes, and a winner will be determined at the end of those three rounds depending on who has scored the most points.

Loading...

If someone scores three points, though, that will be the end and that superstar will have won.

Points in the British Rounds Match are awarded for a typical pinfall, a submission, or even a knockout. If a superstar cannot continue, the match would obviously be called off as well and the other participant would be declared the winner.

After all was said and done, Kassius Ohno was the superstar who won the first-ever British Rounds Match held in NXT UK. It’s not known if this is going to be a gimmick used for special occasions or TakeOver events or if it could be broken out at anytime, but it certainly is unique.