Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly Looking At Second Home In Malibu, California

'Knowing Meghan and talking to her, she misses home,' says a friend of the Duchess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking into buying a home in Malibu, California, a friend of the family says via Yahoo News.

Meghan, though now among European royalty, is a Southern California girl through-and-through. She grew up in the L.A. area, her father having been a lighting technician in the TV/movie industry, and of course, she was a professional actress before marrying into the United Kingdom’s Royal Family. As such, she has friends, family, and personal and business connections in the L.A. area.

And she’s a bit homesick, says her friend Edmund Fry, who gave Meghan Markle her royal etiquette lessons before her Royal Wedding.

“Meghan and Harry are looking for a place out here… Knowing Meghan and talking to her, she misses home. Meghan is a Los Angeles girl, born and raised here with many links to Hollywood and friends here.”

What’s more, says Fry, they’ve narrowed down their search for a second home to Malibu, the tony beachfront community where Hollywood’s movers and shakers live in oceanside mansions.

The city makes perfect sense, says Fry: Southern California’s celebrity culture means that it’s easy for Meghan and Harry to just kind of blend in and disappear.

“It is possible to live stress-free and out of the glare of publicity here. LA and California are so huge, it is easy to escape to places with your family and just blend in with everyone,” he says.

Meghan and Harry 'may leave Britain and move to LA' https://t.co/h0Y7ojTKsi — The Sun (@TheSun) September 1, 2019

It seems that Meghan’s relationship with the British public and media, which was at first one of love and admiration, has soured in recent months. The Duke and Duchess’ profligate spending on their Frogmore Cottage home, Meghan’s demands for privacy, and her ritzy baby shower in New York, among other things, have turned the Duchess into something of a punching bag back in Old Blighty.

So are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking merely for a second home, or are they planning on putting the British Isles in the rear view mirror and making a go of it in the States? Looks like it might be the latter, according to The Sun. Sources tell the British newspaper that Prince Charles was hoping the two would take up residence in an estate near the Welsh border, but the pair have “snubbed” Meghan’s father-in-law and are planning to move to L.A. for good.

It bears noting that rumors of Harry and Meghan moving away are nothing new. A few months ago, rumors surfaced that the pair were going to move to Africa; as of this writing, Harry and Meghan do not appear to have moved to Africa and do not appear to be making any efforts to do so.