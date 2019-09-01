Hannah Brown Shares Frightening Photos Of Blisters She’s Sustained Preparing For ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Hannah Brown compares the pain of preparing for 'DWTS' to her first night on 'The Bachelorette.'

Hannah Brown has had a rough past year with many ups and downs. When she became the star of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, she had lots of hope that she’d meet the person she was supposed to spend the rest of her life with. She gave the process her all and did end up falling in love and getting engaged. Unfortunately, it wasn’t with the right person. Brown is currently single and while the ending of the show didn’t go as she hoped it would, she’s been finding herself in the process. Most recently, she revealed that she will be one of the contestants on the upcoming hit show, Dancing with the Stars. As grateful as she is for the opportunity, preparing for the challenge has been no easy feat, according to US Weekly.

Brown, who is 24-years-old, has become known for her honesty and rawness, even when discussing difficult things. She’s revealed that the preparation necessary to be ready for this upcoming season hasn’t been easy. She proved her point by sharing graphic photos of the blisters covering her feet on Instagram.

“No pain, no gain. Also, I know. Ewww. This is the first time I’ve ever actually soaked my feet. That’s saying something. And it’s only day two,” she said of the blisters.

Hannah Brown Sips Champagne and Shades Tyler Cameron After He Went to VMAs Afterparty with Gigi Hadid https://t.co/QNFendWatJ — People (@people) August 30, 2019

But the foot pain is nothing new for Brown, who knows how it feels to wear high heels for hours while greeting men who intend to fight for her heart on the first episode of The Bachelorette. The way the footage of night one of The Bachelorette is edited, it appears to only take an hour or so for the star of the show to meet all their new suitors. However, it actually takes far longer for her to speak with everyone and for producers to get the footage they need. Thus, after the night was over Brown needed to soak her very sore feet.

Brown shared a photo of her feet in a tub of water that was taken on the first night of The Bachelorette.

“Jk. There was the one other time when my feet went numb meeting 30 guys outside of this mansion one night,” Brown shared on Instagram.

As far as whether or not Brown has been trying to meet anyone new, she says it is simply not the right time.

“I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now,” she said in a recent interview.